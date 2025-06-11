Simone Biles issues apology to Riley Gaines after explosive feud: 'It didn't help'

Simone Biles has issued an apology after exchanging barbs with former swimmer Riley Gaines. The duo erupted in an explosive feud over the participation of transgender athletes in women's sports. However, on Tuesday, Biles apologized for her remarks against Gaines and emphasized the responsibility of sports organizations to balance inclusivity with fair competition. Simone Biles apologizes to Riley Gaines after explosive feud

Simone Biles on her feud with Riley Gaines

The American gymnast said that “competitive equity & inclusivity” were an essential part of sports. “The current system doesn’t adequately balance these important principles, which often leads to frustration and heated exchanges, and it didn’t help for me to get personal with Riley, which I apologize for,” she added.

Simone Biles continued, “My objection is to be singling out children for public scrutiny in ways that feel personal and harmful. Individual athletes—especially kids—should never be the focus of criticism of a flawed system they have no control over.” She ended her post by saying, “We all want a future for sport that is fair, inclusive, and respectful.”

Riley Gaines responds

The former swimmer said that she accepted the apology. Calling Simone Biles the “greatest female gymnast of all time”, Riley Gaines invited her “to support fair sports and a future for female athletes. Little girls deserve the same shot to achieve that you had.”

Controversy between Simone Biles and Riley Gaines

A war of words erupted between the two athletes last week after Gaines criticized Minnesota's Champlin Park softball team for reportedly including a 17-year-old trans player in their squad. This caught the attention of Biles, who called Gaines “sick” and a “sore loser.” The feud escalated, with the 11-time Olympic medalist calling on Gaines to “bully someone your own size, which would ironically be a male.”

There has been a long-running debate over the inclusion of transgender athletes in sports. US President Donald Trump has taken a hard stance on the matter, passing an executive order in February to remove transgender athletes from sports that didn't match their biological sex.

