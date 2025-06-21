What did Livvy Dunne say about Madelyn Cline? Sexually charged joke sparks backlash

Social media was sent into overdrive on Friday when LSU gymnast and social media star Livvy Dunne made an NSFW comment online, alluding to both herself and actress Madelyn Cline in a now-viral post. Livvy Dunne, the LSU gymnast, caused a stir online with a surprising comment about herself and actress Madelyn Cline.(Getty Images via AFP/AP)

However, it all started when an X (formerly Twitter) user made a joke comparing the upcoming College World Series matchup between LSU and Coastal Carolina to a showdown: “Madelyn Cline vs Livvy Dunne Bowl”, a nod to Cline's brief time at Coastal Carolina and Dunne's athletic fame at LSU.

But Dunne’s reply turned heads. “Go**er World Series,” she responded.

What does ‘Go**er’ mean?

The term “gooner” is a slang reference tied to a niche sexual practice involving prolonged arousal without climax. For someone with Dunne's typically wholesome brand, the reply was shocking. Some fans were in disbelief.

One commented, “Had to check three times that this wasn't a parody account,” while someone else questioned, “She get hacked???”

“Ew you’re not hot anymore,” another commented.

“You realize this means M@sturbating P0rn Addict World Series…? Weird post,” one clarified it more.

The tweet quickly went viral, with over 186,000 on X alone.

What about Madelyn Cline

Madelyn Cline, for her part, hasn’t responded to the viral post. The actress is best known for her role on the hit Netflix series Outer Banks. Originally from South Carolina, she briefly attended Coastal Carolina University before leaving to pursue acting in Los Angeles.

Dunne, in addition to her massive social media presence and her role as an SI Swimsuit model, recently stunned fans by performing the splits in a bikini at a Miami Beach runway show on May 31. She is also dating Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher and fellow LSU alum Paul Skenes.