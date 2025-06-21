Search
Saturday, Jun 21, 2025
Suga apologises to BTS ARMY in 1st post as he completes his social work, talks about feeling ‘need to take a step back'

ByAnanya Das
Jun 21, 2025 08:24 AM IST

BTS' Suga talked about thinking about how he would greet his fans after his social service was complete. Suga joined the social service in 2023.

BTS member Suga, aka Min Yoongi, on Saturday penned his first note as he got discharged from his social service. Taking to Weverse, Suga thanked the BTS ARMY for "waiting till now", adding that he missed his fans a lot. The rapper also talked about how he felt the need to "take a step back" as he did self-reflection during his time in the social service. He also apologised for "causing disappointment and worries with" the drunk driving incident in 2024. (Also Read | BTS gears up for 2026 comeback as Suga completes military service)

BTS' Suga said he thought about himself in the last two years. (Instagram / agustd)
BTS' Suga said he thought about himself in the last two years. (Instagram / agustd)

Suga pens note for BTS ARMY, apologises

In his note, Suga talked about thinking about how he would greet his fans after his social service was complete. "Hello, armys, nice to meet you. It's me, Suga. It's been like 2 years. How have you all been doing. I'm greeting you all after a long time since I'll be officially completing my service today. It's also a day I've been waiting for, and since it's been a really long time, I thought a lot about how to greet you. First of all, before anything, I'd like to say sincerely thank you very much to you all for waiting till now. I really missed you," he wrote.

Suga on doing retrospection the last few months

Suga said he thought about himself in the last two years. "I've spent the past 2 years thinking deeply about myself. I also felt the need to take a step back— especially from the work I'd been doing for so long and distance myself (and look at it). All this time, I've only been focused on moving forward, barely taking the time to look at myself, but this period gave me the opportunity and time to look back at myself," he added.

Suga hints about his drunk driving incident

The rapper didn't mention but hinted at the drunk driving incident last year and penned an apology note. He wrote, “Armys, thank you and thank you again for waiting. And I'm sorry for causing disappointment and worries with the incident last year. More than anything, I was upset by the fact that I hurt you all. I was also very sorry to the members who had to go through a heavy heart in each of their positions because of me.”

"I'll work hard even more to repay all the love you've given me. I love you. I'll keep you guys posted time to time," he concluded. Suga, who joined the social service in December 2023, officially completed his service on Saturday.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
News / Entertainment / Music / Suga apologises to BTS ARMY in 1st post as he completes his social work, talks about feeling ‘need to take a step back'
close

