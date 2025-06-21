BTS gears up for 2026 comeback as Suga completes military service

BTS rapper and songwriter Suga has officially completed his mandatory military service, marking the discharge of all seven members of the K-pop band from South Korea’s conscription system, according to an Associated Press report. BTS’ label, Big Hit Entertainment (which is now part of Hybe), confirmed that Suga completed his alternative service duties on Wednesday after using his pending leave days. His official discharge date was set for June 21, Saturday. The agency has not organised any public event for the occasion, citing concerns about overcrowding, the report added. File photo of BTS star Suga(AP)

Suga was last to complete military service

Suga, whose real name is Min Yoongi, served as a social service agent due to his past shoulder surgery, the Associated Press reported earlier. Also known as August D, he was the last of the group to complete his national duty. Unlike his bandmates, who served in the army, his alternative service involved civilian work.

Suga’s discharge from mandatory service has now opened the door for BTS to reunite as a group with plans for a full comeback in 2026.

Group leader RM discharged last week

Last week, four of the seven-member band were discharged from the military. RM, aka Kim Namjoon and V, aka Kim Taehyung, were discharged on June 10, followed by Jimin and Jungkook a day later. All four began their military duties in December 2023.

Jin, the eldest member, was the first to enlist in December 2022 and was discharged in June 2024. J-Hope, aka Jung Hoseok, completed his service in October 2024.

South Korea’s Military Service Act

Under South Korea’s mandatory conscription law, all able-bodied men aged 18 to 28 must serve 18 to 21 months in the military. While Olympic athletes and classical musicians were given exemptions, K-pop idols were not granted any despite their global influence, the AP report stated.

However, in 2020, the South Korean government revised their Military Service Act, which allowed prominent entertainers like BTS to postpone their enlistment until age 30. This gave the group more time to continue their global success before serving.

However, rumors over probable exemptions for BTS intensified public debate in 2022 with opinions divided. Ultimately, the band members and the agency announced in October 2022 that all seven members would be fulfilling their obligations without seeking exemptions.

Now, with military service behind them, fans worldwide can look forward to BTS’ long-anticipated reunion and the next chapter in their remarkable journey.

FAQs

1. Has Suga been officially discharged from military service?

Yes, Suga has completed his alternative military service. His official discharge date is Saturday, but he finished his duties earlier this week.

2. What kind of military service did Suga perform?

Suga served as a social service agent, an alternative form of mandatory service due to medical reasons, unlike other members who served in the military.

3. When will BTS reunite as a full group?

The group is expected to reunite sometime in 2026, now that all seven members have completed their service.

4. Who was the first BTS member to enlist?

Jin was the first to enlist in December 2022, followed by J-Hope, RM, V, Jimin, Jung Kook, and finally Suga.