BTS agency shares statement about Suga's social work discharge, here's what fans can and can't do for him on the day

Days ahead of BTS member Suga's discharge from social work, the group's agency BigHit Music has shared a statement about him. Taking to Weverse, BigHit Music shared that "no special events are planned" for that day. The rapper is serving as a social work personnel, an alternative form of military service in South Korea. (Also Read | J-Hope reveals BTS' plan about world tour, new album and if group will ‘have same chemistry’ post military service) BTS' Suga began his social service on September 22, 2023.(Instagram / agustd)

BTS agency's note ahead of Suga's social work discharge

BigHit Music didn't mention when Suga will be discharged, though reportedly it will be on June 21. The statement read, "Hello. This is BIGHIT MUSIC. We are excited to bring you the news of SUGA's upcoming Social Work discharge. SUGA is close to completing his service as a Social Work Personnel and will soon be discharged. No special events are planned on the day of SUGA’s discharge."

What BTS ARMY can, can't do for Suga

The agency asked BTS fans not to visit the site when Suga is discharged. "Overcrowding can pose safety risks, and we sincerely request our fans not to visit the sites in person. Please convey your warm regards and encouragement in your hearts. We are always grateful for your unwavering love and support for SUGA. Our company will continue to put our utmost effort into supporting our artists. Thank you once again for your continued love and support for BTS."

Suga's recent message for fans

Recently, Suga shared a voice message for fans just after BTS Festa. As translated by X user @_BTSMoments_, he said, "Hello, this is SUGA. It feels like it's been so long since I got to greet you. ARMY, have you all been doing well? I've been spending my time waiting for the day I get to see you again. I miss you so much. I love you, everyone." Suga is fulfilling his social service duties due to a shoulder injury. He began his social service on September 22, 2023.

About BTS, their military discharge

After Suga's social service discharge, the seven members of BTS will reunite after over 2.5 years. Jin, who was the first to join the military, in December 2022, was discharged in June last year. J-Hope was discharged in October 2024. Namjoon, Jimin, Taehyung and Jungkook were discharged last week. Recently, J-Hope held a concert in Seoul, which was attended by Namjoon, Jin, Suga, Jimin, Taehyung and Jungkook. However, only Jin and Jungkook joined him on stage.