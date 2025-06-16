J-Hope reveals BTS' plan about world tour, new album and if group will ‘have same chemistry’ post military service

J-Hope talks about BTS' chemistry post military discharge.

Recently, J-Hope appeared on MBC's variety show Point of Omniscient Interfere (The Manager) and spoke about BTS. As per allkpop, J-Hope expressed his concern about BTS members having the same chemistry while performing together after their military discharge.

Talking about BTS members, Namjoon, Jin, Jimin, Taehyung and Jungkook, he said, “When I was discharged, I had mixed feelings. Now that all the members are finishing, I wonder if we’ll still have the same chemistry when we work together again. I feel both anxious and excited.”

J-Hope on BTS' plans for world tour, album

J-Hope also opened up about what plans BTS have in store for their full group activities. He said, “We’re planning to gather and discuss the album. We’re trying to prepare as quickly as possible. Since BTS is all about performances, we’re also planning a full group world tour.” J-Hope appeared on the show to promote his new song Killin' It Girl (feat. GloRilla).

About BTS, their military commitments

After Suga's discharge from the military, the seven members of BTS will reunite after over 2.5 years. Suga is fulfilling his duty as a social service agent, an alternative form of military service. Jin, who was the first to join the military, in December 2022, was discharged in June last year. J-Hope was discharged in October 2024. Namjoon, Jimin, Taehyung and Jungkook were discharged last week.

BTS briefly reunited recently

Recently, J-Hope held a concert in Seoul, which was attended by Namjoon, Jin, Suga, Jimin, Taehyung and Jungkook. However, only Jin and Jungkook joined him on stage.