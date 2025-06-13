BTS' Namjoon, Jin, Suga, Jimin, Taehyung, Jungkook finally reunite for J-Hope's concert; fans say, ‘get them on stage'

BTS ARMYs were in for a huge treat as Namjoon, Jin, Suga, Jimin, Taehyung and Jungkook reunited after a gap of two years to attend the finale concert of J-Hope's Hope on the Stage. Fans reacted enthusiastically on social media as several pictures and videos surfaced on social media. (Also read: BTS' RM and V complete military service, promise concerts 'real soon', fans erupt in joy) BTS' Jin, Suga, V and Jimin waved at fans from the strands.

BTS unite

In a video, Suga was seen doing the heart sign and waving at fans. In another video taken by a fan, Namjoon, Jin, Suga, Jimin and Taehyung were all seen dancing together on the strands. Their little dance to J-Hope's concert won over fans who reacted enthusiastically in the comments.

Check out the video:

Fan reactions

After months of waiting for the BTS members to complete their mandatory military service, fans are now all ready to celebrate. One said, “I was not prepared for this OMG this is the best thing ever!” A second fan commented, “OMG there are 6 of them while the 7th is on stage!” “We prayed for days like these,” said another ardent fan.

A comment read, “Taehyung still remembers every single step!!” A second fan said, “Get them all on stage nowww!” June 13th also marked the 12th anniversary of the group so it was extra special for the fans.

RM and V were discharged from the South Korean military on Tuesday after mandatory service. They were cheered by dozens of fans near the military base as the two members, in their army uniforms, saluted the crowd.

"To all the ARMYs who have waited for us in the military, I want to say I am truly, truly grateful. Please wait just a little longer and we will return with a really cool performance," V said in front of fans and media.