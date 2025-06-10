BTS' RM and V complete military service, promise concerts 'real soon', fans erupt in joy

BTS members Kim Namjoon, aka RM, and Kim Taehyung, aka V, have been discharged from the South Korean military after completing their mandatory service. And they made a memorable exit, with RM playing the saxophone and V carrying a bouquet of flowers. The duo hinted at returning to the stage soon, sending fans into a frenzy on social media. Also read: BTS comeback countdown: Here's when the remaining five members could return BTS member RM (L) plays the saxophone while V looks on while holding flower bouquets in Chuncheon on June 10, 2025, after their release from 18 months of South Korean military service. (Photo by Shin Yong-ju / AFP)(AFP)

BTS' RM and V complete military service

RM and V were discharged from the South Korean military on Tuesday after mandatory service. They were cheered by dozens of fans near the military base as the two members, in their army uniforms, saluted the crowd.

According to Soompi, RM and V enlisted in December 2023. They served as members of the 15th Infantry Division Military Army Band and the II Corps Special Duty Team, respectively.

After being discharged from their respective divisions, the two moved to a location in Chuncheon where they greeted fans and made the moment even more special -- RM treated fans to a saxophone performance of the Case Closed (Detective Conan) soundtrack.

Meanwhile, V stood beside him with a big smile on his face and two flower bouquets in his hands. The duo stepped out of separate vehicles and exchanged a light hug. The pair departed separately in two black minivans after offering one final salute.

"To all the ARMYs who have waited for us in the military, I want to say I am truly, truly grateful. Please wait just a little longer and we will return with a really cool performance," V said in front of fans and media.

RM took to Instagram shortly after his discharge, sharing a few snaps that gave fans a glimpse into his day. The photos showcased him in his uniform, capturing different moods, as well as a shot of him in a car. He captioned, “2023.12.11 ~ 2025.6.10”, marking the dates of his enlistment and discharge. Meanwhile, V took to his Instagram story to share a picture of him and RM walking together, arms around each other, while donning their military uniforms.

Fan frenzy

The reunion of RM and V post-discharge was a treat for fans. Their camaraderie, bright smiles, and shared excitement were a welcome sight after 18 months away from the stage. As photos and videos spread like wildfire on social media, BTS ARMY couldn't contain their emotions.

A fan wrote on X (formerly Twitter), "Proud of you guys! Welcome back, Taehyung & RM!," another fan wrote, "That smile and hug. This is what I live for”. Many posts said, "This is endearing and can’t wait to see them all together again”, and "They are already vibing”.

"Tears in my eyes they re finally home,” one comment read, with another reading, “Joonie playing the saxophone. V looking at him with that cutest smile... that's my home".

Following RM and V, Jimin and Jungkook will also be discharged on June 11. Suga will be the last BTS member to be discharged on June 21, marking the full group reunion of BTS.