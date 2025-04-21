Kim Taehyung responds to fellow soldier who credited him for inspiring dream career; fans proud of BTS singer

BTS Kim Taehyung, who is currently serving in the South Korean military, has won fans' hearts with his sweet gesture. Recently, a fellow soldier in the army shared how the BTS singer has been an inspiration for his dream career. (Also Read | BTS' Kim Taehyung sets internet on fire with 10 kg weight loss transformation, flaunts his chiseled body in new pics) Kim Taehyung has been serving in the South Korean military since December 2023.

Taehyung's fellow soldier praises him in long note

On Instagram, the soldier said that he now has stronger hopes to become a rehabilitation trainer in physical therapy. He wrote that even with Taehyung's shoulder and thigh injuries, he ranked first in target shooting, first in winter urban warfare training, and received the Military Police Exemplary Award.

How Taehyung won awards despite his injuries

The soldier whose Instagram account is win._.min_223, wrote, "To. Taehyung hyung. Taehyung hyung, there were so many things I was thankful for during my military service, but I couldn't express them in words, so I'm here to convey my sincerity like this. Even though his shoulders, thighs, and overall body were not in good shape, he won first place in shooting as a full-shot marksman, first place in winter urban training and shooting, and even received the Military Police Model Award for his fighting spirit after being injured. I was really inspired by that."

Taehyung treated him to scrumptious food

He also shared how they ran three kilometres together and that Taehyung bought him "a lot of delicious food". The soldier added, "And in the last physical test that I took with my brother, when we ran 3km together, we tried to make it to the special class somehow, pulling each other and cheering each other on, and when we came in much earlier than the special class standard, it was really romantic, and I think it will be very memorable. And the time I went to work out with Sunghyun, rain or shine, and the time I sweated while working out in a better environment thanks to the equipment my brother donated, are all precious memories. Also, I was so grateful that he bought me a lot of delicious food when I went to the PX when I went out or stayed out overnight. In particular, I still can't forget the eel sushi my brother bought me. It was really delicious..."

The soldier shared how Taehyung helped him solidify his dream of becoming a rehabilitation therapist. "More than anything, thanks to the consistency and passion my brother showed me, I was able to solidify my dream of becoming a rehabilitation therapist and work hard without giving up on both exercise and study throughout my military service. Even after I was discharged, I gained more passion to quickly run towards my dream. Thanks to my brother, my military service was more enjoyable. I will also live steadily and without giving up like my brother. Stay healthy, brother!" concluded his note.

How Taehyung reacted to the soldier's kind words

Reacting to the post, Taehyung wrote, "Haha, don’t give up on becoming a rehab trainer, player. Make your dream come true, and be sure to come find me. I’ll be waiting." A fan said, "We thank you from the bottom of our hearts for leaving us these photographs, but above all for the kind words you dedicated to our Taehyung. I'm so proud of your hyung's beautiful heart, of the way he knows how to guide, give good advice, and that you all look up to him as an example." A comment read, " It's good to see him living his military time to the fullest. I hope he doesn't miss out on anything... your words are so heartwarming it's good to know that he is spreading his love everywhere he goes."

About Taehyung, BTS

The singer is part of BTS, which also features--RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, and Jungkook. Taehyung, aka V, began his service in December 2023. He will complete his service in June and get discharged along with RM, Suga, Jimin and Jungkook.

Both Jin and J-Hope were discharged from the military last year. On November 29 last year, Taehyung released his digital single Winter Ahead with Park Hyo Shin. His single Fri(end)s was also released last year.