BTS' Kim Taehyung sets internet on fire with 10 kg weight loss transformation, flaunts his chiseled body in new pics

BTS member Kim Taehyung, popularly known as V, is currently serving the military service. However, despite this, the K-pop star has sent the internet into a frenzy as he shared an update on his recent weight loss transformation. Kim Taehyung flaunts his chiselled physique in new photos.

BTS' V reveals losing 10 kg wait

On Sunday, BTS’ V treated his fans to some pictures of himself working out in the gym. He took to Weverse to share a couple of photos from his workout session. Along with the pictures, the singer also revealed that he has lost 10 kg and wrote, “So recently…! I lost a lot of weight, right? I lost 10 kg…hahahaha. I’ll keep putting in the work.”

In one of the pictures, the singer was seen sitting on a chest press machine and taking a mirror selfie. He was wearing a grey vest, flaunting his perfectly toned biceps. He covered his face with a mask and his head with a cap. In the other picture, he was seen holding an EZ bar, giving a perfect glimpse of his muscles.

Fans can't keep calm

Fans went gaga over the pictures and were shocked to learn that the singer had lost so much weight. One of the comments read, “10 kg is no joke. I am proud of him for prioritising his health.” Another wrote, “Oh wow, he is so handsome, and I don’t know what to say—I am charmed.” Another comment read, “Taehyung, OMG! He looks so good.” Another wrote, “I am going crazy.” One fan commented, “He looks like a runway model 24/7.”

Before his military training, V promised his fans in one of his live broadcasts that he would “increase his weight to 86 kg,” and since then, his progress in building his physique has been a hot topic of discussion among his fans. V enlisted for his military service in December 2023 and is expected to be discharged by 10 June 2025. According to South Korea’s government, military service is compulsory for all able-bodied males under 30 years old. Fans are eagerly awaiting his return.

Meanwhile, there have been rumours about BTS’ V being a part of Netflix’s popular series Squid Game 3. In January, when BuzzFeed UK interviewed the series’ cast, the Squid Game duo Lee Jung Jae and his co-star Wi Ha Joon’s faces lit up as soon as they heard V’s name being mentioned. Lee quickly interrupted the train of thought, saying, “I can't say anything about that,” while a beaming Wi Ha Joon maintained his “No comment” stance.