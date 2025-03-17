Did Jungkook attend aespa's Seoul concert during military service? Here's what BTS ARMY think

Jungkook, who is currently serving in the South Korean military, reportedly attended a concert by aespa in Seoul. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), several BTS fans shared pictures and videos from the concert. aespa’s LIVE TOUR SYNK: PARALLEL LINE ENCORE concert took place at the KSPO DOME in Seoul on Sunday evening. (Also Read | Did BTS' Suga, Taehyung, Jungkook cheer for J-Hope on day 1 of his first solo tour? Here's what eagle-eyed fans think) BTS fans think Jungkook attended aespa's show.

Did Jungkook attend aespa's concert?

In a video shared on X by eagle-eyed fans, a person who looked similar to Jungkook was seen enjoying the show. The person sat in the crowd as he looked around him. He wore a black outfit, a matching face mask and a hat. The caption read, "It's Jungkook. Omg, he attended aespa concert today, my baby. I'm crying; I miss him so much."

What BTS ARMY thinks about Jungkook at aespa's concert

A comment read, "Aepsa were rumoured to have gone to Golden Listening party, and Jungkook went to show their support at their biggest arena show to date. Jungkook is so loved because he's so supportive of his peers. Not one spiteful bone in his body. That's my lovable head gg stan Jeon Jungkook." "Those eyes and nose bridge — that’s definitely our boy, lol. Jungkookie, did you have a good time?" asked a fan.

"You can only see his eyes, but he looks so good, lol," wrote a person. "Oh, he’s still as round and soft-looking as ever. Even when he’s covered up, he still looks round and soft, lol," commented another fan. A tweet read, "You can tell it’s Jungkook just from his eyes, lol. It’s impressive that someone figured it out, but for a fan, those round eyes are impossible to miss, lol."

Jungkook's projects

Jungkook will complete his military service in June this year, along with the rest of the BTS members. During his military service, Jungkook featured in the travel reality series Are You Sure with Jimin. He also released his single Never Let Go. A documentary titled I Am Still also released in September last year.