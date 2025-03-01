Did BTS' Suga, Taehyung, Jungkook cheer for J-Hope on day 1 of his first solo tour? Here's what eagle-eyed fans think

BTS member J-Hope penned a note for his fans after performing in Seoul on the first day of his first-ever solo tour, Hope on the Stage, on Friday evening. Taking to Weverse, J-Hope revealed that performing his new song Sweet Dreams for the first time made him the most nervous. A section of the fans seemingly saw BTS members Suga, Kim Taehyung, and Jungkook at the event. (Also Read | J-Hope's Los Angeles diaries: Glimpse inside his LA home; BTS rapper's first drive-thru. Watch) BTS rapper J-Hope will perform in Seoul during the weekend.

J-Hope pens note for fans

The BTS rapper asked if fans had fun on day one of the show. J-Hope wrote, as translated by X user @uarmyvibe, "The first concert is over!!!! How was it??? Our ARMY... (smiling face with tear and purple heart emojis). I did my best, but I wonder if you all had fun and enjoyed it...!!! At some moments, it felt like I was just completely immersed in my own world, almost like a one-man show... hahaha."

J-Hope talks about his new song

J-Hope asked his fans to wait a few more days to listen to his new song, Sweet Dreams. "Tomorrow, I want to create a stage where I can share even more moments with you all!!!!! Hahaha!!! This is what I love about concerts. It’s not just a one-time thing, but each day brings a different vibe and experience, which makes it so exciting. Every performance feels unique. Today, I also performed my new song, Sweet Dreams, for the first time, and honestly, I think this was the performance that made me the most nervous! Haha, it’s a song that will wrap you all in my arms on March 7th, so just wait a little longer!!!!!!!" he added.

"I wonder if ARMY can sing my part tomorrow. Hahaha (just kidding). As soon as I got home today, I washed up quickly, ate, and even made sure to catch I Live Alone—such a busy day. I wonder if you all enjoyed watching it too. Today was totally Hobi Day! There are so many things prepared just for you!!!!!! Let’s have fun together!!! See you tomorrow, ARMY! Sweet dreams, sweet tonight!! (Squinting face with tongue and face in a haze of smoke emojis)," J-Hope concluded his note.

Did Suga, Taehyung and Jungkook attend J-Hope show?

J-Hope performed several songs, including Baepsae and EGO. Eagle-eyed fans seemingly spotted BTS member V, aka Kim Taehyung, at the event. A few BTS fans also shared pictures on social media platforms, saying that BTS members Suga and Jungkook were also present at the concert.

All three of them are currently serving in the South Korean military. However, HT hasn't been able to confirm if Suga, Taehyung and Jungkook were indeed present at the concert.

About J-Hope's world tour

J-Hope will perform at the KSPO Dome in Seoul on March 1-2 too. He will then head to Brooklyn, New York; Chicago; Mexico City; San Antonio; Oakland, California; Los Angeles; Manila, Philippines; Saitama, Japan; Singapore; Jakarta, Indonesia; Bangkok; Macau; Taipei, Taiwan; and Osaka, Japan.

In October last year, J-Hope completed his 18-month compulsory military service in South Korea, having been the second member of BTS to join the country’s army. In 2022, J-Hope became the first South Korean performer to headline Chicago's Lollapalooza festival.