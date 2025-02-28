J-Hope's Los Angeles diaries: Glimpse inside his LA home; BTS rapper's first drive-thru. Watch

After his military service, BTS member J-Hope travelled to Los Angeles to prepare for his single album. The BTS rapper will now appear on an episode of MBC's popular reality show, I Live Alone, and give a glimpse of his LA stay. The YouTube channel of I Live Alone shared a brief clip on Friday showing J-Hope sitting with the staff and watching a video of himself driving a convertible. (Also Read | J-Hope donates 200 million won to children's hospital on birthday; BTS' Jin wants to treat him to this delicacy) J-Hope gave a glimpse from his Los Angeles diaries.

J-Hope's first drive-thru was in LA

In the clip, he said while driving, "Why is the weather so nice? Oh, really, it's so nice." He then steered his car towards a drive-thru to get himself a hamburger. In the edited video, J-Hope was seen explaining his trip, "Among the many places, I thought the drive-thru looked really cool." He further said that while in Korean he could speak in Korean, that option wasn't there in LA, and he would have to speak in English. He called it an "inspiration".

A brief clip of J-Hope sitting inside his home in LA was also added to the teaser. He was seen searching online on how to place an order in a drive-thru. Next, speaking with the staff, J-Hope revealed, "I've never done a drive-thru in Korea. It was my first time trying it." He, however, was able to place his order in fluent English. But the BTS rapper gor confused with what the person, who took his order, asked him to do. "What are they saying? Are they telling me to wait?" asked a confused J-Hope to himself.

Laughing and talking to the staff, he added, "Honestly, I heard it behind me." J-Hope revealed, "A lot of people think I speak English very well...If I get a question, I just say, 'Yes, yes'. I there is a word I understand, I answer it." In the video, J-Hope was seen eating this burger while sitting in a park.

Inside J-Hope's LA home

In a previous teaser, he gave a sneak peek of his house in Los Angeles, where he prepared for his new album. As per AllKpop, J-Hope said, "I came to LA for an important single album project. It was one of the plans I had been thinking about even before my military discharge. This is the place where I stay while working on my music in LA."

J-Hope, as per the report, gave glimpses of his living room, dressing room, and kitchen in LA. In the episode, J-Hope will be seen doing light stretching, peeling an apple dressed his pajamas, and doing the dishes.

J-Hope's solo world tour

J-Hope will begin his first solo world tour, Hope on the Stage, on Friday. The tour will kick off with three nights in Seoul. The rapper will travel to 15 cities, marking the first time he will step into the spotlight as a solo artist.