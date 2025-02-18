J-Hope donates 200 million won to children's hospital on birthday; BTS' Jin wants to treat him to this delicacy

BTS member J-Hope is known for his generosity as he often makes donations in South Korea. The BTS rapper, on his 31st birthday, too, donated 200 million won to a children's hospital. On his special day, his group member Jin shared that he wanted to treat him to a delicacy. BTS' Jin shared a special message for J-Hope on his birthday.

Jin's message for J-Hope on birthday

Taking to Weverse on Tuesday, Jin wrote, as translated by @btsinthemoment, “Happy Birthday hob-ah it's your birthday, have you eaten? If you haven't eaten yet, I'll buy you spicy raw fish soup that you like (to be honest, it's what I like).”

BTS members J-Hope and Jin completed their military service last year. The other BTS members--RM, Suga, Jimin, V and Jungkook are currently serving in the military. They will be released later this year.

J-Hope donates to kids' hospital

As per a koreabiomed.com report, J-Hope donated 200 million won ($138,708) to Asan Medical Center (AMC), Seoul. J-Hope expressed his commitment to continuing his support for AMC.

What J-Hope said

The BTS member said, “I hope that I can make a small contribution to the children who are suffering right now. I sincerely hope they can dream of a healthy and hopeful future. I also wanted to give back to my ARMY fans, who have always shown me so much love.”

"So I would like to take this opportunity to thank you again. It means a lot to me that I will continue making donations every year, starting with my birthday this year," he added. In 2022 too, J-Hope donated 100 million won to AMC.

J-Hope's upcoming tour

The BTS rapper's Hope on the Stage tour will kick off on February 28 at the KSPO Dome in Seoul. He'll do three nights there before heading to Brooklyn, New York; Chicago; Mexico City; San Antonio; Oakland, California; Los Angeles; Manila, Philippines; Saitama, Japan; Singapore; Jakarta, Indonesia; Bangkok; Macau; Taipei, Taiwan; and Osaka, Japan.