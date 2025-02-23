BTS' Kim Taehyung shows off his bulked-up physique in new pics from gym; begins countdown to military discharge

Kim Taehyung shares pics of himself

On Instagram, Taehyung shared photos of himself dressed in military uniform. In a picture, he sat on a wooden bench on the roadside as he looked around him. In a few other pictures, he smiled while holding a flower bouquet. He was also seen posing amid flowers at nighttime and with his team. Taehyung also shared a picture with a snowman clicked during winter.

Taehyung also shared a few mirror selfies as he gave a look of his buffed-up self. The BTS singer also shared a photo from the gym during his session. Sharing the pictures, Taehyung captioned the post, "Sergeant Kim is here to report that he's alive! it's D-107. I'll see you healthily and while taking care of myself after preparing once the fearsome winter passes by, in the warm spring! (Man bowing deeply emoji)."

Taehyung spoke with BTS fans

On Weverse, too, he responded to his fans. A person wrote, "Sergeant Kim, I miss you. Don't get hurt or sick, this is a command!" V replied, "Since it's such sincerity (in your command). I'm a little sick, but it's youth, in a way..!" A fan asked, "Sergeant Kim, what do you do today?" Taehyung said, "Since it's the weekend today! Nothing much! I was napping then I'll go work out later!" Earlier in the day, he started a chat with his fans with a post which read, "It's Sergeant Kim! Are you guys doing well?"

About BTS, Taehyung

The singer is part of BTS, which also features--RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, and Jungkook. Currently, Taehyung is serving in the South Korean military. Taehyung began his service in December 2023.

He will complete his service in the nest few months and get discharged along with RM, Suga, Jimin and Jungkook. Both Jin and J-Hope were discharged from the military last year. On November 29 last year, he released his digital single Winter Ahead with Park Hyo Shin. His single Fri(end)s was also released last year.