BTS comeback countdown: Here's when the remaining five members could return

It’s finally June, and the excitement is palpable for BTS fans worldwide! After over a year of anticipation and waiting, ARMYs can finally see the light at the end of the tunnel. With Jin and J-Hope already making their return to the spotlight after completing their mandatory military service, the rest of the BTS members are also expected to follow suit very soon. Fans are eagerly awaiting the discharge of the remaining members. BTS fans worldwide are excited as Jin and J-Hope return after military service.(@bts_bighit/X)

Military discharge date of BTS members

With only five BTS members still in service, fans are eagerly awaiting their return. Although BigHit Music has not confirmed official discharge dates, estimates can be made based on standard military service durations in South Korea. Here are the projected dates for the remaining members’ discharge, as reported by Koreaboo.

RM

RM is expected to be discharged from the military on June 10, 2025, as he was enlisted on December 11, 2023.

V

V is expected to return on the exact date as RM, on June 10, 2025, as he was listed the same day as the group leader.

Jimin

Jimin is likely to return on June 11, 2025, as he was enlisted in the military on December 12, 2023.

Jungkook

Jungkook, also expected to be discharged on June 11, 2025, enlisted alongside Jimin, making their return even more exciting for fans.

Suga

Suga, however, will have a slightly longer wait before his return. Having enlisted as a public service worker on September 22, 2023, his projected discharge date is June 21, 2025. While this means he’ll be the last of the members to return, fans are already eagerly counting down the days.

Jin and J-Hope’s return from military service

Jin, the first BTS member to enlist, was also the first to return, completing his service on June 12, 2024. Since his discharge, he's been active with new music and variety show appearances, reconnecting with fans effortlessly. Similarly, J-Hope wrapped up his service on October 17, 2024, and quickly followed up with fresh music and a world tour.