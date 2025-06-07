Wind Breaker Season 2 Episode 11: Exact release date, where to watch and more

Wind Breaker season 2 episode 11 release date has officially been announced, building anticipation among fans for the next episode in the intense high school gang drama. Wind Breaker Season 2 Episode 11 release date revealed.(@winbre_sakura/X)

Wind Breaker Season 2 Episode 11 release date

Wind Breaker Season 2 Episode 11 is set to drop on Friday, June 13, 2025, at 12:26 am (JST) in Japan. The episode is scheduled to be released for the international audience on Thursday, June 12, 2025. The release time for Wind Breaker season 2 episode 11 will differ by region, so fans are encouraged to check their local time zones.

To make it easier, a detailed schedule outlining premiere times across various countries has been shared below. The table ensures viewers everywhere can catch the episode right as it drops.

Time Zones Date Time Pacific Standard Time Thursday, June 12, 2025 08:26 AM Eastern Standard Time Thursday, June 12, 2025 11:26 AM British Summer Time Thursday, June 12, 2025 04:26 PM Central European Summer Time Thursday, June 12, 2025 05:26 PM Indian Standard Time Thursday, June 12, 2025 08:56 PM Philippine Standard Time Thursday, June 12, 2025 11:26 PM Japanese Standard Time Friday, June 13, 2025 12:26 AM Australia Central Standard Time Friday, June 13, 2025 12:56 AM

Where to watch Wind Breaker Season 2 Episode 11?

Wind Breaker season 2, episode 11 will be available for international streaming on Crunchyroll, with multiple language options including English, Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, French, and German.

What to expect from Wind Breaker Season 2 Episode 11?

Wind Breaker season 2, episode 11, is expected to dive deeper into Yamato Endo's sudden arrival at Keisei Street. Judging by Tsubakino’s uneasy reaction, Endo's presence could spell trouble, particularly for Bofurin. The episode may also shed light on Sakura’s response once he uncovers more about Endo’s past and his true intentions.