Wind Breaker Season 2 Episode 11: Exact release date, where to watch and more
Read to know more about Wind Breaker Season 2 Episode 11 as it is scheduled to release soon.
Wind Breaker season 2 episode 11 release date has officially been announced, building anticipation among fans for the next episode in the intense high school gang drama.
Wind Breaker Season 2 Episode 11 release date
Wind Breaker Season 2 Episode 11 is set to drop on Friday, June 13, 2025, at 12:26 am (JST) in Japan. The episode is scheduled to be released for the international audience on Thursday, June 12, 2025. The release time for Wind Breaker season 2 episode 11 will differ by region, so fans are encouraged to check their local time zones.
To make it easier, a detailed schedule outlining premiere times across various countries has been shared below. The table ensures viewers everywhere can catch the episode right as it drops.
|Time Zones
|Date
|Time
|Pacific Standard Time
|Thursday, June 12, 2025
|08:26 AM
|Eastern Standard Time
|Thursday, June 12, 2025
|11:26 AM
|British Summer Time
|Thursday, June 12, 2025
|04:26 PM
|Central European Summer Time
|Thursday, June 12, 2025
|05:26 PM
|Indian Standard Time
|Thursday, June 12, 2025
|08:56 PM
|Philippine Standard Time
|Thursday, June 12, 2025
|11:26 PM
|Japanese Standard Time
|Friday, June 13, 2025
|12:26 AM
|Australia Central Standard Time
|Friday, June 13, 2025
|12:56 AM
Where to watch Wind Breaker Season 2 Episode 11?
Wind Breaker season 2, episode 11 will be available for international streaming on Crunchyroll, with multiple language options including English, Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, French, and German.
What to expect from Wind Breaker Season 2 Episode 11?
Wind Breaker season 2, episode 11, is expected to dive deeper into Yamato Endo's sudden arrival at Keisei Street. Judging by Tsubakino’s uneasy reaction, Endo's presence could spell trouble, particularly for Bofurin. The episode may also shed light on Sakura’s response once he uncovers more about Endo’s past and his true intentions.
