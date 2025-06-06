Miley Cyrus makes rare comment about Nick Jonas, says ‘Niley for life’

Miley Cyrus recently made a rare comment about her ex Nick Jonas. On Thursday's episode of the Every Single Album podcast, the 32-year-old revealed she wrote a song about the Jealous singer after he “broke up” with her. Despite their fallout, the Flowers hitmaker still “likes” him. Miley Cyrus made a rare comment about Nick Jonas, recalling how he 'broke up' with her(Instagram)

Explaining where she and the Jonas Brothers star stand, Cyrus said, “I like Nick. I'm into him.” However, she acknowledged that he is “married with children,” referencing his wife, Priyanka Chopra, and their daughter, Malti, 3. “We’re all moving on,” the More to Lose singer went on, adding, “Everything is good in life.”

Cyrus further said, “Niley for life,” referring to their couple nickname in the past. The Something Beautiful crooner famously dated Jonas from 2006 to 2007 before reconnecting in 2009. During Thursday's podcast, she admitted that she was left “distraught” after their break-up.

She revealed that “part of the reason [they] broke up” was because Jonas was set to go on a tour with his band instead of opening for her shows. “He was, like, separating himself from the Disney thing, and I wanted him to take me on the tour,” Cyrus recalled, adding, “Like, ‘Why don’t we do it together? I don’t understand why you’re leaving me.'”

Elsewhere on the podcast, Cyrus revealed that the track Take Me Along from her 2010 album, Can't Be Tamed, was about Jonas. “I wrote Take Me Along before a concert in bed with my sister,” Cyrus said, adding, “…this song was about Nick Jonas.”

Cyrus recalled that when she was “sobbing” after her split with Jonas, her “big sister who was playing guitar for me on that tour” told her, “25,000 people are waiting for you to pull your s**t together.”