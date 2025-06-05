Search Search
Miley Cyrus talks skin and salmon at surprise gig

ByNavya Sharma
Jun 05, 2025 01:26 PM IST

Miley Cyrus surprised fans with a performance at Bemelmans Bar, revealing her secret to glowing skin involves salmon sperm. 

Singer Miley Cyrus surprised her fans as she popped in to perform at the Bemelmans Bar in New York City (USA). But what got them talking was a candid confession from the stage.

Singer Miley Cyrus at the Bemelmans Bar in New York City (USA)
Chatting with the audience onstage, the 32-year-old revealed the secret to her glowing skin. “I tried that salmon sperm... Tastes strange, but my skin looks good. I didn’t mean to drink it. It’s just a mask.” She jokingly added, “I never met the salmon. It came pre-packaged. I don’t even know if it is what it says it is. But I do feel like my skin’s looking good.”

In the past, celebrities such as Kim Kardashian and Jennifer Aniston have also admitted to trying the unusual treatment. 

