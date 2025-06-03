Malti Marie, Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas give you your next adorable family pic idea. Check it out

Actor Priyanka Chopra is taking a break from her busy schedule to spend quality time with her husband Nick Jonas and daughter Malti Marie. She's documenting these special moments on social media, and their latest family jam session involves high-fiving with their foot. Also read: Nick Jonas looks at Priyanka Chopra with love in a romantic pic from a boat ride, she declares 'mine’ Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married in 2018.

Priyanka, Nick get creative with foot high-fives

Priyanka shared some candid moments with her family on Instagram Stories on Tuesday, giving her followers a glimpse into her personal life with Nick and daughter Malti.

In the photograph shared by Priyanka on Instagram, the actor captures a sweet family moment inside what appears to be a luxury vehicle. The focal point of the image is a playful gesture -- Priyanka stretches out her leg in stylish black leather boots to touch her foot with her husband Nick Jonas, who sports crisp white sneakers and black pants. Just beside them, their daughter Malti, seated comfortably in a car seat, joins in with her tiny white shoe, completing the adorable trio-foot tap.

The picture which Priyanka shared.

In another image, Malti is seen playing with $10. She is seen dressed in white leggings and a cute outfit featuring playful cartoon prints. What stands out even more are her wrists, adorned with several vibrant, chunky beaded bracelets in shades of pink, purple, red, and yellow.

Malti plays with money.

About Nick and Priyanka

Nick and Priyanka tied the knot in 2018, exchanging vows in a beautiful blend of traditions. The couple began with a traditional Christian wedding, followed by a vibrant Hindu ceremony. In January 2022, they welcomed their daughter, Malti, via surrogacy, expanding their family. They keep sharing sweet family moments on their social media handles.

What’s next for Priyanka

Fans will see Priyanka in the film Heads of State. It will premiere on Prime Video. Directed by Ilya Naishuller, the film also features Idris Elba and John Cena. It will release in six languages -- English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. In the movie, Priyanka essays the role of an MI6 agent, Noel Bisset. She is also busy working on SS Rajamouli's upcoming film alongside Mahesh Babu.

She will also star in web series Citadel 2. The second season, which was scheduled to release this year, has been postponed "to a spring 2026 debut". Meanwhile, Nick is busy with Broadway shows and his music.