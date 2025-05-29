Nick Jonas looks at Priyanka Chopra with love in a romantic pic from a boat ride, she declares 'mine’

Love is not just in the air, but on Priyanka Chopra’s Instagram feed as well. The actor gave a glimpse into her love-filled life with husband Nick Jonas by sharing a swoon-worthy snap of the two enjoying a romantic boat ride. The moment is made even more special by Nick's adoring gaze at Priyanka. Also read: ‘Priyanka Chopra has so much compassion and empathy’: Nick Jonas on what makes her ‘absolutely incredible’ mom to Malti Priyanka and Nick keep sharing sweet moments on their social media handles.

Priyanka shares romantic picture

On Thursday, Priyanka took to Instagram Stories to share a mushy picture with Nick. Set against the stunning backdrop of a twilight city skyline, likely New York, the couple is cosily seated on a boat with sparkling waters and glowing skyscrapers behind them.

In the image, Priyanka is dressed in a comfortable beige-toned outfit and sporting a Yankees cap. She is seen leaning affectionately into Nick, who has his arm wrapped around her. Nick, in a cream-coloured sweatshirt, is seen gazing at her with a soft, loving expression.

Sharing the image, Priyanka wrote “Mine (face with heart emoji)”.

Her Insta story.

Priyanka had previously shared a sweet moment with her daughter Malti, gazing at the clouds and water, and the romantic snap with Nick is from the same outing. Priyanka was recently photographed during her trip to Sicily, Italy, where she turned heads at Bvlgari’s event, A Night in Sicily.

More about Nick and Priyanka

Nick and Priyanka tied the knot in 2018, exchanging vows in a beautiful blend of traditions. The couple began with a traditional Christian wedding, followed by a vibrant Hindu ceremony. In January 2022, they welcomed their daughter, Malti, via surrogacy, expanding their family. They keep sharing sweet family moments on their social media handles.

Priyanka will reportedly star in SS Rajamouli's upcoming film alongside Mahesh Babu, but the news has not been confirmed yet. She is next starring in Heads of State, an Amazon Prime Video film, alongside Idris Elba and John Cena. Priyanka is set to play a 19th-century Caribbean pirate in The Bluff. Fans will also see Priyanka in the highly anticipated web series Citadel 2. The second season, which was scheduled to release this year, has been postponed "to a spring 2026 debut". Meanwhile, Nick is busy with Broadway shows and his music.