‘Priyanka Chopra has so much compassion and empathy’: Nick Jonas on what makes her ‘absolutely incredible’ mom to Malti
Nick Jonas showered praises on Priyanka Chopra for being an amazing mother and a wonderful person.
Singer Nick Jonas has shared what makes his wife-actor Priyanka Chopra an "absolutely incredible mother". Speaking with Access Hollywood at the Drama League Awards, Nick Jonas also shared how he planned the picnic in the park for Priyanka and their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. (Also Read | Priyanka Chopra enjoys picnic in park with Malti Marie on Mother’s Day, Nick Jonas shares beautiful moments. See pics)
Nick Jonas talks about Mother's Day picnic with Priyanka Chopra
Nick Jonas credited his brother-singer Joe Jonas for suggesting him the idea of taking his family for a picnic in the park. He said, "I have a brother whose got all the coolest experiences and Instagram accounts to follow and messages to get those experiences to happen. So, Joe basically was like, 'This thing is amazing you should do it' and so we did it and it was great."
Nick shares why Priyanka is an ‘incredible mother’
The singer showered praises on Priyanka for being an amazing mother and a wonderful person. "She's got so much compassion and empathy and all the things that make her just a wonderful person, make her an absolutely incredible mother and I'm grateful to be on this journey with her," he added.
A day after Mother's Day, Nick shared a bunch of photos on Instagram from their day out. In the photos, the family of three spent time in the park as they had the picnic on the special day. Sharing the photos, Nick captioned it, Mother’s Day in the park with my (red heart emoji) @priyankachopra."
About Nick and Priyanka
Nick and Priyanka tied the knot in 2018. They had a traditional Christian wedding followed by a Hindu ceremony. They welcomed Malti through surrogacy in January 2022.
About Priyanka's upcoming projects
Fans will reportedly see Priyanka in SS Rajamouli's upcoming film alongside Mahesh Babu. Priyanka is set to play a 19th-century Caribbean pirate in The Bluff. Fans will also see Priyanka in the highly anticipated web series Citadel 2. The second season, which was scheduled to release this year, has been postponed "to a spring 2026 debut".
Priyanka will also feature alongside Will Ferrell, Zac Efron and Michael Pena in an upcoming comedy film from director Nicholas Stoller. The cast also includes Regina Hall, Jimmy Tatro and Billy Eichner.
