‘Priyanka Chopra has so much compassion and empathy’: Nick Jonas on what makes her ‘absolutely incredible’ mom to Malti

Nick Jonas talks about Mother's Day picnic with Priyanka Chopra

Nick Jonas credited his brother-singer Joe Jonas for suggesting him the idea of taking his family for a picnic in the park. He said, "I have a brother whose got all the coolest experiences and Instagram accounts to follow and messages to get those experiences to happen. So, Joe basically was like, 'This thing is amazing you should do it' and so we did it and it was great."

Nick shares why Priyanka is an ‘incredible mother’

The singer showered praises on Priyanka for being an amazing mother and a wonderful person. "She's got so much compassion and empathy and all the things that make her just a wonderful person, make her an absolutely incredible mother and I'm grateful to be on this journey with her," he added.

A day after Mother's Day, Nick shared a bunch of photos on Instagram from their day out. In the photos, the family of three spent time in the park as they had the picnic on the special day. Sharing the photos, Nick captioned it, Mother’s Day in the park with my (red heart emoji) @priyankachopra."

About Nick and Priyanka

Nick and Priyanka tied the knot in 2018. They had a traditional Christian wedding followed by a Hindu ceremony. They welcomed Malti through surrogacy in January 2022.

About Priyanka's upcoming projects

Fans will reportedly see Priyanka in SS Rajamouli's upcoming film alongside Mahesh Babu. Priyanka is set to play a 19th-century Caribbean pirate in The Bluff. Fans will also see Priyanka in the highly anticipated web series Citadel 2. The second season, which was scheduled to release this year, has been postponed "to a spring 2026 debut".

Priyanka will also feature alongside Will Ferrell, Zac Efron and Michael Pena in an upcoming comedy film from director Nicholas Stoller. The cast also includes Regina Hall, Jimmy Tatro and Billy Eichner.