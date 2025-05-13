Priyanka Chopra enjoys picnic in park with Malti Marie on Mother’s Day, Nick Jonas shares beautiful moments. See pics

Priyanka Chopra's day out with Malti

Nick shared sweet moments from their intimate Mother's Day celebration in New York on Instagram, dedicating a heartfelt post to Priyanka. The couple went on a picnic in Central Park on the special day with their daughter.

Sharing a string of pictures, Nick wrote, “Mother’s Day in the park with my (heart emoji) @priyankachopra.”

The photos showed several candid moments. One captured Priyanka and Malti giggling together by the lake, another showed Malti proudly holding a "Happy Mother's Day" slate as she sits on Priyanka’s lap, and a third stole hearts with the mother-daughter duo enjoying a sweet stroll in the park.

Another sweet moment caught Malti snuggled up beside Nick, with their pet dog photobombing the scene. The park picnic setup was effortlessly elegant, with a beautifully decorated table adorned with white flowers and fine cutlery.

Fans love the candid pictures. One fan wrote, "So sweet and wholesome... Happy Mother's Day”, with another commenting, “Beautiful day, family time”. “Love everything about this... so glad you and pri had a lovely day in the park,” one shared.

More about the family

Priyanka tied the knot with Nick Jonas in 2018 in India. They had a traditional Christian wedding followed by a Hindu ceremony. They welcomed Malti through surrogacy in January 2022.

Earlier this month, Priyanka and Nick slayed at the red carpet of the Met Gala 2025 and then added a bling to the fashion extravaganza's after-party. Priyanka wore a polka dot Balmain outfit which had an impressive blazer with power shoulders and cinched waist coupled with long slit skirt. Her statement necklace by Bulgari became the talk of the night as it featured a 241-carat Magnus Emerald, which was "the largest faceted stone ever set by Bulgari". Nick opted for an ensemble by Bianca Saunders, which included a high-neck cream coloured shirt with long sleeves and scarf details. He teamed it up with black pants and a cinched high-waisted belt adorned with two brooches.

Priyanka’s next project

Fans will see Priyanka in the upcoming film Heads of State. It will premiere on Prime Video. Directed by Ilya Naishuller, the film also features Idris Elba and John Cena. It will release in six languages -- English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. In the movie, Priyanka essays the role of an MI6 agent, Noel Bisset. Meanwhile, Nick is busy with his Broadway show and music.