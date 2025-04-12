Will Malti Marie be part of entertainment industry at a young age? Nick Jonas shares what he and Priyanka Chopra think

Singer Nick Jonas spoke about whether he and his wife, actor Priyanka Chopra, would allow their daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, to be part of the entertainment industry at a young age. Speaking on The Kelly Clarkson Show, Nick said that Malti has a knack for singing, and it's completely up to her if she chooses a career in entertainment. (Also Read | Malti Marie sings during her walks in London with Priyanka Chopra) Nick Jonas spoke about his daughter Malti recently.

Nick Jonas on Malti being part of entertainment industry

Talking about his daughter's skills, Nick Jonas said, "We have talked about it a lot. It's going to be her choice. We have a three-year-old, and she loves to sing. I think a career in entertainment is a wonderful career. It's also scary as a parent to think about all the things that I went through, my wife has gone through in her career. Your one sort of job in life is to protect your kids but it's also to let them fly and live their life."

Malti isn't a fan of soccer, reveals dad Nick

Nick shares that Malti isn't a big fan of soccer. Talking about his family, Nick said, "I'm so grateful to my parents for letting us take big risks and chances. I think they did a great job of balancing that support but also being a little scared at times. So anyway, she's singing a ton and I'm like, 'Uh-oh'. She's not into soccer though. We tried to take her to soccer practice, she wasn't having it."

Fans have heard Malti singing in recent times

Priyanka Chopra often shares videos of Malti singing, whether at home or during trips. Last year, during their Cabo San Lucas trip in Mexico, Priyanka shared a clip in which Malti was heard singing as she enjoyed the yacht ride. The same year, the mother-daughter duo took a trip to London. The toddler was heard singing during her walk around the city with Priyanka.

About Malti's family

Nick and Priyanka tied the knot in 2018. They had a traditional Christian wedding followed by a Hindu ceremony. They welcomed Malti through surrogacy in January 2022.