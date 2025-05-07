Malti Marie makes a cameo as Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas get ready for Met Gala 2025 in unseen glimpse. See pics

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas slayed at the red carpet of the Met Gala 2025 and then painted the town red at the fashion extravaganza's after-party. But what went on behind the scenes as the couple got ready for the big night? Let's find out. Nick Jonas took to Instagram and posted behind the scenes pictures from Met Gala 2025 preparations. The pictures feature wife Priyanka Chopra and daughter Malti Marie.(Instagram/ nickjonas)

(Also read: Malti Marie enjoys movie night as Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas 'go on ball like Cinderella': PC's Met Gala parenting hack)

Malti watches as mom PC preps for the big night

Nick posted a couple of pictures on his Instagram that give a peek into the prep before the big appearance, captioning them Date Night.

In one of the pictures, Nick looks lovingly at Priyanka while she gives him a million-dollar smile. In another one, Nick plants a sweet kiss on his wife's shoulder as the Bollywood star looks at the camera. But one picture that caught everyone's attention was the couple's daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas making a cameo, while mommy Priyanka gets styled. Malti is seen in a cute little red dress with white shoes. Her face is not visible in the picture.

One of the fans wrote, "MM witnessing her parents get dressed up like a Disney princess and prince will forever make my heart warm". Another user commented, “Literal art +Malti being there, she got to see mama & Gaga go to ball like Cinderella ”

What was Malti upto as PC, Nick stepped out for the big night?

In an interview with Vogue, Nick and Priyanka gave details about Malti's movie night as the couple stepped out for the big fashion night. They mentioned that Malti was definitely around watching the couple get ready as "Mama and daddy were going for ball today like Cinderella". This melted PC's heart and she confessed that she allowed their 3-year-old daughter a movie night despite it being a week day.

PC and Nick twinned in white at Met Gala 2025

Priyanka Chopra shined in a polka dot Balmain outfit which had an impressive blazer with power shoulders and cinched waist coupled with long slit skirt. Her statement necklace by Bulgari became the talk of the night as it featured a 241-carat Magnus Emerald, which was "the largest faceted stone ever set by Bulgari". Nick chose an ensemble by Bianca Saunders, which included a high-neck cream coloured shirt with long sleeves and scarf details. He teamed it up with black pants and a cinched high-waisted belt adorned with two brooches by Tiffany & Co.