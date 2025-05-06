Malti Marie enjoys movie night as Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas 'go on ball like Cinderella': PC's Met Gala parenting hack

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas attended the Met Gala 2025 twinning in chic white attires stealing the limelight. But what was their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas up to while the parents stepped out for one of the biggest fashion extravaganza of the year? The couple gave the details in a recent interview with Vogue. Priyanka Chopra Jonas and husband Nick Jonas at the 2025 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 5, 2025, in New York. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP)(AFP)

Baby Malti enjoying movie night as parents PC, Nick go for Met Gala

Nick and Priyanka, in an interview with Vogue, gave details about what their daughter was up to as they stepped out for their “big night out as Mom and Dad.” While talking to host Emily Chamberlain, Nick talked about what it was like to step out as parents for the biggest fashion extravaganza. "It is different for sure. Our daughter was around as we were getting ready, and we would be checking in throughout the night. We are just having fun."

During the conversation, Priyanka made a confession that she might have told daughter Malti that she could watch a movie while mommy and daddy are out. "I had to tell her that she can watch a movie today because we are (out)." She further explained that they don't allow their daughter for movies on weekdays, because movie night is generally on the weekends. But since "Mama and daddy are going for ball today like Cinderella," as little Marie said, according to Priyanka, they allowed her for one cheat day, or rather, night, it seems.

What Priyanka and Nick wore at Met Gala 2025

For the Met Gala's 2025 Tailored for You dress code, Priyanka went for a polka dot Balmain outfit with power shoulders and cinched waist, accessorising it with a wide-brimmed hat and a Bulgari necklace. The necklace featured the 241-carat Magnus Emerald, which is "the largest faceted stone ever set by Bulgari", according to a release. Nick, on the other hand, chose to walk out in Bianca Saunders' design, which included a long-sleeve, high-neck cream colored blouse with a scarf detail. To complete the look, he also wore a cinched high-waisted belt. The detailing of two ornate brooches from Tiffany & Co. clipped to the belt completed the look.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas history with Met Gala

This is a sweet date night for the couple, and a special sort of reunion at the Met Gala. Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra first attended the Met Gala together back in 2017. Priyanka had made her debut at the Met Gala in 2017 in a Ralph Lauren trench coat dress that made heads turn and went viral on the internet. While her entrance alongside Nick Jonas caused a stir, it was the trench coat dress' extended train that caught the attention. They again attended in 2023.

Priyanka Chopra married Nick Jonas in 2018. The couple welcomed their first child, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas in 2022.