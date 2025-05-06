Menu Explore
Priyanka Chopra, Diljit Dosanjh break no-pics rule during Met Gala for a perfect click with Nick Jonas and Shakira

ByAnanya Das
May 06, 2025 11:21 AM IST

This comes even as the Met Gala has a strict policy of no pictures inside the venue. See Diljit Dosanjh's latest picture here.

Bollywood celebrities, actor Priyanka Chopra and singer Diljit Dosanjh, who were part of the Met Gala 2025, posed for a photo together. Taking to his Instagram Stories on Tuesday, Diljit shared a picture that also featured Priyanka's husband-singer Nick Jonas and singing star Shakira. (Also Read | Shy Diljit Dosanjh does ‘namaste’ as Shakira introduces her fans to him; she sends love to India. Watch)

(L-R) Nick Jonas, Shakira, Priyanka Chopra and Diljit Dosanjh pose for a photo at the 2025 Met Gala.
(L-R) Nick Jonas, Shakira, Priyanka Chopra and Diljit Dosanjh pose for a photo at the 2025 Met Gala.

Diljit Dosanjh shares pic with Priyanka Chopra

Sharing the photo, clicked inside the venue, Diljit Dosanjh simply tagged them. He also added Shakira's Hips Don't Lie as the background music. This comes even as the Met Gala has a strict policy of no pictures inside the venue.

Diljit shared a picture on his Instagram Stories.
Diljit shared a picture on his Instagram Stories.

Who wore what to Met Gala 2025

For the event, Priyanka wore a tailored polka-dot suit dress and a black hat. Nick looked stunning in a black-and-white tailored suit. Diljit wore a kurta, a turban, and a tehmat (a long tunic with draped bottoms). Shakira opted for a pink dress, both by Prabal Gurung.

Diljit and Shakira posed for photos, videos

Before attending the red carpet, Diljit posed with Shakira and Nicole Scherzinger in what appeared to be a pre-event photoshoot. In a video, Shakira could be seen capturing candid moments with Diljit and Nicole as they were seated together in a car.

In the video, Shakira introduced everyone inside the car. When she panned the camera towards Diljit, Shakira, in her sweet voice said, "Diljit! Diljit!" In response, Diljit reacted with a namaste (hello). Shakira sent out a message to her Indian fans, saying, "Hi to India."

Indian celebs at Met Gala

Met Gala 2025 marked Diljit's debut at the event. Apart from Diljit, the Indian celebrities who were present at the Met Gala this year were Shah Rukh Khan, Kiara Advani, Isha Ambani, and Manish Malhotra. It was Shah Rukh and Kiara's debut at the Met Gala too. This marks Priyanka's fifth appearance at the event. Priyanka and Nick first attended the Met Gala together in 2017.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
