Priyanka Chopra holds Malti close as they enjoy cloud-gazing moment together. See pic

Every time Priyanka Chopra shares a picture with her daughter Malti, it sends her fans into a frenzy of awws and admiration. The latest post is no exception. She has shared a heartwarming picture of her cradling Malti close as they gaze up at the clouds together. Also read: Malti Marie invites mom Priyanka Chopra's manager Anjula Acharia to tea party, then gives her a makeover In January 2022, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas announced that they welcomed daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas via surrogacy.

Priyanka shares an adorable pic with Malti

Priyanka shared a moment with her daughter Malti on Instagram Stories on Wednesday, posting an adorable picture of the two enjoying some quality time together, gazing up at the clouds.

The photograph shows Priyanka holding Malti in her arms as they gaze out at a calm waterfront scene, with the backdrop of a partly cloudy sky during what appears to be golden hour. Malti, dressed in a light pink top and light-coloured pants, rests comfortably against her mother. Meanwhile, Priyanka, wearing a cap and a two-toned jacket, holds her close. The water reflects the sky's hues, adding to the picturesque setting.

Priyanka's Insta story.

The mom-daughter moment came after Priyanka’s recent trip to Sicily, Italy, where she turned heads at Bvlgari’s event, A Night in Sicily.

Meanwhile, several pictures of Priyanka and Malti with Nick Jonas have also emerged on social media. In the images, the family is seen enjoying a day out.

Priyanka tied the knot with Nick Jonas in 2018 in Rajasthan. They had a traditional Christian wedding followed by a Hindu ceremony. They welcomed Malti through surrogacy in January 2022. Priyanka as well as Nick keep sharing special moments with Malti on her social media.

Priyanka's upcoming projects

Fans will see Priyanka in the upcoming film Heads of State. It will premiere on Prime Video. Directed by Ilya Naishuller, the film also features Idris Elba and John Cena. It will release in six languages -- English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. In the movie, Priyanka essays the role of an MI6 agent, Noel Bisset. She is also busy working on SS Rajamouli's upcoming film alongside Mahesh Babu.