Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, May 18, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Malti Marie invites mom Priyanka Chopra's manager Anjula Acharia to tea party, then gives her a makeover

ByAnanya Das
May 18, 2025 11:22 AM IST

Malti chose to host Priyanka Chopra's manager, Anjula Acharia, and her husband. Check out the pictures here.

Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, daughter of actor Priyanka Chopra and singer Nick Jonas, recently hosted "the cutest tea party". Priyanka's manager, Anjula Acharia, and her husband, Furhan Ahmad, were invited to it. Taking to her Instagram Stories, Anjula shared photos as they spent time with Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. (Also Read | ‘Priyanka Chopra has so much compassion and empathy’: Nick Jonas on what makes her ‘absolutely incredible’ mom to Malti)

Anjula Acharia shared adorable photos with Malti.
Anjula Acharia shared adorable photos with Malti.

Malti invites Priyanka's maneger to tea party

In the first photo, Anjula and Furhan were seen sitting on couches around a table. Dressed in a black top and a yellow dress, Malti was seen arranging her colourful crockery on the table. Anjula added a heart with a ribbon emoji to Malti's face in the picture. Sharing the photo, Anjula wrote, "Massi and Furhan uncle got invited to teh cutest tea party with the truly special Malti Marie...."

Malti gives Anjula a makeover

The next photo showed Malti using a brush on Anjula's face as she sat with her eyes closed. Furhan smiled as he looked at them. Sharing it, Anjula wrote, "She also thought I needed a makeover. I couldn't agree more."

Anjula shared photos as they spent time with Malti.
Anjula shared photos as they spent time with Malti.

Who is Anjula Acharia?

Her LinkedIn bio says Anjula is an 'entrepreneur, philanthropist, pop culture enthusiast, angel investor/advisor and was recently named on Billboard’s International Power Players List'. Anjula advises an array of companies in the consumer internet space and is currently working with the following companies as an advisor and/or an early stage investor – Bumble, Hooked, Bulletproof Coffee, Mayvenn, Gobble, Foundermade, Cue, Yumi, HealthAid Kombucha, Skinny Dipped, Joro app. Anjula joined BuzzFeed’s board of directors in 2021.

About Malti's family

Priyanka tied the knot with Nick Jonas in 2018 in Rajasthan. They had a traditional Christian wedding followed by a Hindu ceremony. They welcomed Malti through surrogacy in January 2022.

About Priyanka's new projects

Reportedly, Priyanka will star in SS Rajamouli's upcoming film alongside Mahesh Babu. Priyanka will also star in Heads of State alongside Idris Elba and John Cena. She is set to play a 19th-century Caribbean pirate in The Bluff.

Fans will also see Priyanka in the highly anticipated web series Citadel 2. The second season, which was scheduled to release this year, has been postponed "to a spring 2026 debut".

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Malti Marie invites mom Priyanka Chopra's manager Anjula Acharia to tea party, then gives her a makeover
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, May 18, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On