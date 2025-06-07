Summer Game Fest 2025: Resident Evil, Mafia, and more — Here are the 5 biggest trailer drops

Summer Game Fest 2025 officially kicked off on Friday with a jam-packed, two-hour showcase that felt like a throwback to the E3 glory days. Hosted by Geoff Keighley, the livestream delivered exactly what fans were hoping for. Summer Game Fest 2025, hosted by Geoff Keighley, delivered thrilling game announcements and trailers, including Resident Evil Requiem and Dying Light: The Beast.(Geoff Keighley)

Now, among the big names making appearances were Mafia: The Old Country, Dying Light: The Beast, and the new Resident Evil. Of course, Fortnite and Deadpool VR were also there.

Top 5 trailers from Summer Game Fest 2025

Resident Evil Requiem

Capcom is back with the iconic horror franchise. “Resident Evil Requiem sends players back to Raccoon City” in what looks like a haunting return to form. The game is set to launch on 27 February 2026 for PlayStation 5, Windows PC, and Xbox Series X.

Mafia: The Old Country

2K and Hangar 13 dropped the new trailer for Mafia: The Old Country, revealing a beautifully gritty Sicily in the 1900s. “The trailer showed hero Enzo and his many dealings with the criminal underworld,” they stated.

Dying Light: The Beast

Dying Light: The Beast is a standalone title that puts you back in Kyle Crane’s shoes after his absence in the 2022 sequel. “It will be out on August 22, 2025,” and as a bonus, IGN named it their “First” game of the month, including an exclusive 30-minute gameplay preview for fans hungry for more.

Game of Thrones: War for Westeros

GOT fans assemble! Game of Thrones: War for Westeros lets players step into the shoes of the Great Houses or even the Night King himself. “Raise your banners, rally iconic heroes and conquer the Seven Kingdoms solo, or in exciting free-for-all multiplayer.”

Hitman: World of Assassination

IO Interactive may be busy with their Bond game, but they haven’t forgotten about Agent 47. Hitman: World of Assassination came as a surprise and players now get to track and eliminate “Mads Mikkelsen’s Le Chiffre from Casino Royale. And yes, Mikkelsen is back once again as the Bond villain.”

Honourable Mention: Death Stranding 2: On The Beach

Kojima fans got another glimpse into the world of Death Stranding 2. “Luca Marinelli’s Neil and Alissa Jung’s Lucy take center stage in Summer Game Fest 2025’s Death Stranding 2 story trailer.”

The sequel launches on 26 June 2025, exclusively on PlayStation 5.