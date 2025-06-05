Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls: When can you expect the 4v4 tag team fighter to go live?

Sony’s latest State of Play showcase has revealed the most unexpected. While rumours have swirled for years about a stage fighter game from Marvel, few expected Marvel Tōkon: Fighting Soul from Arc System Works, the masters behind Guilty Gear and Dragon Ball FighterZ. Classic Marvel characters will feature in the Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls, marking a return to the tag fighting genre after Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite.(Marvel Entertainment)

Even more shocking? This time, it’s not Capcom holding the reins.

When will Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls be released?

Marvel Tōkon: Fighting Souls is slated for release in 2026 on PlayStation 5 and PC, but the exact dates are not confirmed yet. Unlike the classic Marvel vs. Capcom series, Tōkon will be more welcoming, like the Marvel Rivals.

“From the beginning, we aimed to make MARVEL Tōkon: Fighting Souls a title that could be enjoyed by a wide variety of players,” said Kazuto “Pachi” Sekine, Director/Battle Director at Arc System Works.

“Generally, a team VS fighting game requires the player to learn multiple characters, but for MARVEL Tōkon: Fighting Souls, you only need to master one character in order to play the game.”

“We have designed the mechanics in such a way that you can perform a variety of actions with either traditional fighting game inputs or simple inputs. With the press of a few buttons, multiple characters can appear on screen to provide backup or attack together—creating a new and exciting team VS battle experience,” he added.

PlayStation brings Marvel’s classic heroes in a tag fighting game

PlayStation Blog confirms the collab between Marvel Games, Arc System Works, and PlayStation Studios will feature classic comic book characters such as Captain America, Iron Man, Spider-Man, Doctor Doom, Storm, Ms. Marvel, Star-Lord, and Ghost Rider.

“The inspiration for working on this project really came from a place of pure fandom, and wanting to say, ‘Why isn’t PlayStation in this space?’” said Reed Baird, Senior Producer at PlayStation Studios XDEV, per PlayStation Blog.

“So PlayStation approached us with this vision to bring Marvel back to the forefront of the tag fighting genre. And that got us really excited, because we had worked with them before on successful stuff like the Marvel’s Spider-Man franchise with Insomniac,” Michael Francisco, Sr. Product Development Manager at Marvel Games, echoed the same.

Notably, the last time we saw a Marvel-focused tag fighting game was Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite in 2017, which honestly didn’t land well with fans.