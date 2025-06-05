PlayStation 5's lifespan was accidentally revealed: Here's how long you have left before PS6 comes in

Four years after its initial launch, the PlayStation 5 is no doubt Sony’s most successful console to date. Dribbling the global chip shortage and the COVID-19 pandemic, the PS5 has managed to sell close to 75 million units since its release in 2020. Sony confirms PlayStation 5's lifespan: How much time you have left to smash those DualSense?(Bloomberg)

Over time, with Sony introducing the PS5 Slim in 2023 and the more powerful PS5 Pro in 2024, with new features and improvements for fans who were looking for a more streamlined or enhanced experience.

Now, the biggest question is: What does this mean for the original PS5, especially with the arrival of the PS6 on the horizon?

ALSO READ| Not able to see Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion Remastered on PlayStation 5? Here's what to do

‘PS5 will be around…just like the PS4,’ Sony boss said

Last year, Hideaki Nishino, CEO of the Platform Business Group at Sony Interactive Entertainment, reassured fans, stating, “We think that the PS5 will be around for a long time, just like the PS4,” per an interview with Famitsu.

“However, I don't think it's right to delay the release of the next product that incorporates new technology because it will be around for a long time.”

He explained that Sony’s hardware development strategy is tied closely to the pace of technological advancement. “The timing of introducing new hardware is related to the timeline of technological evolution and the timeline for us to implement it,” he added.

“Therefore, I think it is important to provide new things while playing the ones that are currently in operation, and to expand in total.”

“For example, PS4 has been automated since the middle of production, and the quality of the hardware is high. That's why you can use it for a long time,” Nishino stressed.

ALSO READ| GTA 6 launching soon, get Sony PS5 gaming console at 11% discount plus cashback in Amazon sale

“Of course, PS5 has been automated from the beginning. From now on, we want to spread it by combining things that can be used for a long time and bring new technology with new technology.”