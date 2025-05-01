GTA 6 launching soon, get Sony PS5 gaming console at 11% discount plus cashback in Amazon sale

The excitement around the release of GTA 6 continues to build as Rockstar Games prepares to launch the game. The highly anticipated title is expected to arrive in autumn 2025, but fans have been waiting over a year since the first trailer was revealed. Despite speculation that the game may be delayed, Rockstar's parent company, Take-Two Interactive, has confirmed that GTA 6 will indeed be released this year, alongside Borderlands 4. GTA 6 is on the way, and now might be the best time to grab a discounted gaming console during the Amazon Summer Sale. (Unsplash)

Fans are eagerly awaiting to know what platforms the game will be available on. Leaks suggest that GTA 6 will launch on both PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S on September 17, 2025. As excitement mounts, there are concerns that the cost of gaming consoles and games might increase, particularly due to possible tariffs. But if you’re looking to save before prices go up, now is the time to take advantage of the discounts offered during the Amazon Great Summer Sale.

PS5 Standard Edition Price Cut

The PlayStation 5 Standard Edition, which originally launched at Rs. 44,990, is now available at an 11 percent discount during the Amazon sale. This price drop translates to a savings of Rs. 5,009. On top of this, shoppers can also get cashback of up to Rs. 1,199 as an Amazon Pay balance. For those with an HDFC bank credit card, they can also avail an additional discount of Rs. 1,750, which will further reduce the overall cost.

PS5 Slim Digital Edition Deal

In addition to the standard PS5, the PS5 Slim Digital Edition is also available at a reduced price. Originally priced at Rs. 44,990, the PS5 Slim Digital Edition is now on sale for Rs. 39,990. This version retains the advanced features of the original PS5, but in a more compact form. The PS5 Slim Digital Edition supports 4K displays, ray tracing, and up to 120 frames per second with compatible games. It also includes the DualSense wireless controller’s haptic feedback, which enhances the gaming experience. As a digital-only console, it removes the need for physical discs and offers a seamless and eco-friendly gaming option.

Nintendo Switch Version 2 Discount

For those interested in a different gaming console, the Nintendo Switch Version 2 is also available at a significant discount. Normally priced at Rs. 49,999, the Nintendo Switch is now available for just Rs. 26,999, offering a 46% discount. The Switch includes a Joy-Con controller and can be docked to play in HD on a TV, making it a versatile option for both handheld and console gaming.

With GTA 6 expected to hit stores later this year, now is the time to grab a discounted gaming console before prices increase. Whether you opt for the PS5 Standard Edition, the Slim Digital Edition, or the Nintendo Switch, these deals offer significant savings for gamers looking to prepare for the upcoming blockbuster gaming release.