Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Apr 22, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Not able to see Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion Remastered on PlayStation 5? Here's what to do

Edited by Yash Nitish Bajaj
Apr 22, 2025 09:40 PM IST

The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion Remastered was shadow-dropped by Bethesda on Wednesday, making it available on PS5, Steam and Xbox 

Bethesda, in a gameplay video published on Wednesday, showed the new visuals and features for The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion Remastered. The remaster, developed by Virtuous, is shadow dropping today and will be available on Steam, PS5, and Xbox Series X / S right now for $49.99, or as part of Xbox Game Pass.

Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion Remastered is available on PS5(X)
Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion Remastered is available on PS5(X)

However, several social media users complained about not being able to see the game on the PlayStation Store.

Here's why Oblivion Remastered might not be showing up on PlayStation 5 right now

Regional Delays: The PlayStation Store sometimes experiences delays in updating game listings across different regions.

Store Caching: The PS5’s store app may cache outdated data, preventing new releases from appearing immediately.

Steps to Find Oblivion Remastered on the PlayStation Store

Check the PlayStation Store Directly:

- On your PS5, navigate to the PlayStation Store.

- Use the search bar and try variations of the game’s title, such as:

- “The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered”

- “Oblivion Remastered”

- “Elder Scrolls Oblivion”

- If the search fails, scroll to the “New Releases” or “Featured” sections, as the game may be promoted there due to its recent launch.

Access via Direct Link:

- Visit the official PlayStation website (playstation.com) on a browser and search for Oblivion Remastered. If listed, you can add it to your cart or wishlist, which may make it accessible on your PS5.

- Bethesda’s official announcement or PlayStation’s X post may include a direct link to the store page.

Change Store Region (if applicable):

- If the game isn’t available in your region, ensure your PSN account is set to a supported region. Note that changing regions may require a new PSN account and can affect payment methods.

Refresh the Store:

- Restart your PS5 to clear the store’s cache.

- Alternatively, go to Settings > Users and Accounts > Other > Restore Licenses** on your PS5 to refresh your account’s access to the store.

Use the PlayStation Mobile App:

- Download the PlayStation App on iOS or Android, sign in with your PSN account, and search for *Oblivion Remastered*. If found, you can purchase or add it to your library, which will make it accessible on your PS5.

Check for Updates:

- Ensure your PS5 is updated to the latest system software (**Settings > System > System Software > System Software Update and Settings**).

- Verify that your PlayStation Store app is updated by checking for system or app updates.

Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.
News / World News / US News / Not able to see Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion Remastered on PlayStation 5? Here's what to do
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, April 22, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On