Not able to see Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion Remastered on PlayStation 5? Here's what to do

Bethesda, in a gameplay video published on Wednesday, showed the new visuals and features for The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion Remastered. The remaster, developed by Virtuous, is shadow dropping today and will be available on Steam, PS5, and Xbox Series X / S right now for $49.99, or as part of Xbox Game Pass. Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion Remastered is available on PS5(X)

However, several social media users complained about not being able to see the game on the PlayStation Store.

Here's why Oblivion Remastered might not be showing up on PlayStation 5 right now

Regional Delays: The PlayStation Store sometimes experiences delays in updating game listings across different regions.

Store Caching: The PS5’s store app may cache outdated data, preventing new releases from appearing immediately.

Steps to Find Oblivion Remastered on the PlayStation Store

Check the PlayStation Store Directly:

- On your PS5, navigate to the PlayStation Store.

- Use the search bar and try variations of the game’s title, such as:

- “The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered”

- “Oblivion Remastered”

- “Elder Scrolls Oblivion”

- If the search fails, scroll to the “New Releases” or “Featured” sections, as the game may be promoted there due to its recent launch.

Access via Direct Link:

- Visit the official PlayStation website (playstation.com) on a browser and search for Oblivion Remastered. If listed, you can add it to your cart or wishlist, which may make it accessible on your PS5.

- Bethesda’s official announcement or PlayStation’s X post may include a direct link to the store page.

Change Store Region (if applicable):

- If the game isn’t available in your region, ensure your PSN account is set to a supported region. Note that changing regions may require a new PSN account and can affect payment methods.

Refresh the Store:

- Restart your PS5 to clear the store’s cache.

- Alternatively, go to Settings > Users and Accounts > Other > Restore Licenses** on your PS5 to refresh your account’s access to the store.

Use the PlayStation Mobile App:

- Download the PlayStation App on iOS or Android, sign in with your PSN account, and search for *Oblivion Remastered*. If found, you can purchase or add it to your library, which will make it accessible on your PS5.

Check for Updates:

- Ensure your PS5 is updated to the latest system software (**Settings > System > System Software > System Software Update and Settings**).

- Verify that your PlayStation Store app is updated by checking for system or app updates.