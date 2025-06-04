Why is Roblox down? Thousands of users report server issues amid ongoing outage

Tens of thousands of players experienced login issues on Roblox due to a major outage in the U.S. on Tuesday, per Downdetector.com.
Downdetector.com, a fan favourite site that monitors online service disruptions, reported that the issues began pouring in late in the day. By 7:27 PM ET, the number of users experiencing problems had surged past 99,000.
{This is a developing story. Please stay tuned with us for the latest updates.}