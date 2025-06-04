Search Search
Wednesday, Jun 04, 2025
New Delhi oC
Why is Roblox down? Thousands of users report server issues amid ongoing outage

ByTuhin Das Mahapatra
Jun 04, 2025 05:37 AM IST

Tens of thousands of players experienced login issues on Roblox due to a major outage in the U.S. on Tuesday, per Downdetector.com.

Roblox experienced a major outage in the United States on Tuesday, leaving tens of thousands of players frustrated and unable to log in.

(Image for representation) On Tuesday, Roblox suffered a major outage affecting tens of thousands of U.S. players. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo(REUTERS)
Downdetector.com, a fan favourite site that monitors online service disruptions, reported that the issues began pouring in late in the day. By 7:27 PM ET, the number of users experiencing problems had surged past 99,000.

{This is a developing story. Please stay tuned with us for the latest updates.}

Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics. Also, catch trending cricket action including Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer and RCB vs PBKS Live match updates.
Wednesday, June 04, 2025
