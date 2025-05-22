Search Search
Thursday, May 22, 2025
GTA 6 Interactive Map: 100+ new locations, screenshot spots, and more you can check

ByTuhin Das Mahapatra
May 22, 2025 02:06 AM IST

Grand Theft Auto 6 is set to launch on May 26, 2026, following a delay. Now a Redditor's post catches attention.

Rockstar Games’ hotly anticipated sequel, Grand Theft Auto 6 (GTA 6/GTA VI), is officially set to launch on 26 May 2026, after a reported delay pushed it back by about six months.

A fan-created interactive map has emerged, showcasing over 100 points of interest from trailers and leaks. The project has received positive feedback from the community, with offers to help with translations into various languages.(Rockstar Games)
With two trailers out and plenty of promotional material already dissected, the GTA community has been buzzing with theories, screenshots, and speculative deep dives.

Now, one fan project is getting a lot of attention: a detailed interactive map based on all available information. Created and shared by Reddit user kalterapfel123, the map has quickly caught fire in the GTA 6 subreddit.

What does the fan-made GTA 6 Interactive Map have to offer?

Though it’s still a work in progress, the project features over 100 points of interest, including verified trailer locations, major cities, screenshot matches, and even possible mission zones. Source? Trailer, community research, and some alleged leaks.

“The map is fan-made and based on trailer analysis, leaks and community findings of the map community,” the post explains.

[Update] GTA 6 Interactive Map – Now with 100+ locations, Screenshot Spots (with images!) & Trailer Markers en/de
byu/kalterapfel123 inGTA6

This map isn’t playable like some past mods, which may actually work in its favour. However, the Reddit post features, “100+ detailed locations, new Screenshot Spots (with preview images), all known trailer 1 locations marked, available in English & German.”

However, in the past, fan projects like the one that recreated Vice City and the Leonida state within GTA 5 were taken down by Rockstar.

Fans have praised the attention to detail and the ongoing community effort

“God-tier post,” one user wrote, while another added, “This project keeps getting better, props to everyone involved.”

“This is awesome! Great job. Part of me wonders that if there is a north Leonida, whether there’s a space center like Cape Canaveral,” one commented/

Some have even offered to help translate the map into different languages, including Spanish and Portuguese. “I see that it is in English and German, i can help you in case you want to add the spanish translation,” one said.

News / World News / US News / GTA 6 Interactive Map: 100+ new locations, screenshot spots, and more you can check
