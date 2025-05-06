Menu Explore
Watch: Rockstar Games releases new GTA 6 trailer, fans say 'It's been 84 years...'

ByArya Vaishnavi
May 06, 2025 07:24 PM IST

New trailer for Grand Theft Auto 6 sparks memefest online as fans joke about the highly anticipated game's 2026 release window

Rockstar Games just released a new trailer for the highly anticipated Grand Theft Auto 6. The nearly three-minute clip has been unveiled less than a week after the publisher confirmed that the release date for GTA 6 had been pushed back by a year. You can watch the second trailer below:

Rockstar Games releases a second trailer for Grand Theft Auto 6. Watch here(@RockstarGames/X)
Rockstar Games releases a second trailer for Grand Theft Auto 6. Watch here(@RockstarGames/X)

Rockstar unveils second GTA 6 trailer after confirming release delayed by one year

Last week, Rockstar announced that the much-awaited game would miss its 2025 release window and would instead arrive in May 2026. The news sparked major debate, as GTA 6 has previously failed multiple deadlines. It was supposed to be the biggest video game title in 2025, but fans would now have to wait for another year.

Also Read: GTA 6 odds: Traders predict $1 billion in pre-sales and record-breaking sales potential

In a statement shared on its website on Friday, Rockstar apologised for the delay, saying, “Grand Theft Auto VI is now set to release on May 26, 2026. We are very sorry that this is later than you expected.” “The interest and excitement surrounding a new Grand Theft Auto has been truly humbling for our entire team. We want to thank you for your support and your patience as we work to finish the game.”

Also Read: GTA 6 is delayed: 10 new games you can enjoy before the May 2026 release

New GTA 6 trailer sparks memefest online

Shortly after the trailer was uploaded on Rockstar's official YouTube channel, fans erupted into jokes over the long-wait ahead of the release. “Cmon this is not enough of a trailer, we still have 20 years more to wait!” a user joked in the comment section. “It's been 84 years…,” a second quipped, while a third remarked, “I never imagined the trailer would come out today! Finally”

Yet another user said, “After five years on the east coast, it’s finally the day where Rockstar games uploads trailer 2.” One more added, “I'll be watching this trailer over and over until May 26, 2026,” while another remarked, “Another year to wait (but we’re still hyped).”

Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump also Canada eelction result live updates
News / World News / US News / Watch: Rockstar Games releases new GTA 6 trailer, fans say 'It's been 84 years...'
