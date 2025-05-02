GTA 6 odds: Traders predict $1 billion in pre-sales and record-breaking sales potential

Rockstar Games has finally confirmed the release date for GTA 6. While hardcore fans may be disappointed by the wait, as the game won’t be released until May 26, 2026, the hype surrounding it continues to grow. Rockstar is expected to rake in at least $1 billion in pre-sales, with traders estimating a 60% chance of that happening. GTA 6 will be released on May 26, 2026, causing mixed feelings among fans, but the excitement remains high with expected pre-sales of over $1 billion.(@RockstarGames/X)

The buzz surrounding GTA 6 is so massive that some believe it could rival Minecraft in terms of success, with a 40% chance that its sales will even surpass the record-breaking game. As expected, a high-quality game like this won’t come cheap, with traders predicting a price tag of at least $90 when it finally hits shelves.

Traders predict GTA 6 odds

Speaking to HT, betideas.com revealed their latest odds surrounding the much-anticipated release of GTA 6, highlighting just how high expectations are for Rockstar’s next blockbuster. The platform gives 4/6 odds (-150) that the game will reach $1 billion in pre-sales, and even shorter odds of 2/5 (-250) for hitting that milestone within the first three days.

The likelihood of GTA 6 surpassing GTA V in total copies sold is heavily favoured at 1/8 (-800), while the chances of it overtaking Minecraft stand at 6/4 (+150), with 1/2 (-200) odds against. Pricing predictions suggest the game could retail at $90 or more in the U.S., with odds at 4/5 (-125), compared to 10/11 (-110) for a lower price point.

In the UK, the release price is expected to be £70 or more at 8/11 (-138), versus evens (+100) for it to be less.

Betideas spokesman weighs in on the odds

Betideas spokesman Steven McQuillan reacted to the presented odds and said, "The hysteria around GTA 6 is something like we have never seen before when it comes to a video game release. The 1:31 long trailer for the game has 245,000,000 views on Youtube which just shows the hype around the game.”

He continued, "With the release date officially set for May 26, 2026, fans of the GTA franchise can now begin their countdown to what is anticipated to be a groundbreaking game. However, there is significant disappointment in the fanbase regarding the delay.”

McQuillan added, “The traders at Betideas believe that this disappointment will not derail the hype train, and we are to expect some eye watering sales numbers. They expect the game to cost at least $90 to purchase and for pre-sales to reach at least $1billion.”