GTA 6: Release date, price, pre-order details, characters, and more revealed

After a long wait, the gaming world is finally getting closer to the launch of Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6). It’s been more than a decade since Grand Theft Auto V took the world by storm, leaving fans eagerly anticipating its successor. The excitement reached a new level in December 2023, when Rockstar Games dropped the first official trailer for GTA 6, marking the first major confirmation of the game's development. Since then, Rockstar has kept a tight lid on further details, but here’s everything we know so far about the upcoming blockbuster title. After years of waiting, here's what we know so far about Rockstar's long-awaited blockbuster - GTA 6.(Rockstar Games)

Release Date: When is GTA 6 Launching?

Rockstar Games has set its sights on a 2025 release for GTA 6, with plans for a fall launch. In a statement from its parent company, Take-Two, it was confirmed that the game would arrive sometime in the fall of 2025. Although an official date has not been confirmed, reports have speculated that September 17, 2025, could be the big day. For those with PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S consoles, the game will be available first, with a possible PC release in 2026.

GTA 6: System Requirements (Rumoured)

While Rockstar hasn’t revealed the official system requirements yet, leaks suggest the game will demand high-performance hardware. Players can expect to need at least an Intel Core i7-8700K or AMD Ryzen 7 3700X processor, a GTX 1080 Ti or Radeon RX 5700 XT graphics card, and a minimum of 8GB of RAM. Additionally, players will likely need around 150GB of free storage space to install the game.

GTA 6 Gameplay, Features, and Characters: What to Expect?

GTA 6 will introduce a new setting and characters, including the series' first female protagonist, Lucia. The game will feature a dual-protagonist narrative, with Lucia and an unnamed male character likely serving as a modern-day "Bonnie and Clyde." Rockstar has confirmed that the game will take place in Vice City, a location familiar to longtime fans of the series.

Additionally, GTA 6 is expected to bring improvements in non-playable characters (NPCs) behaviour, stealth mechanics, and police response. Moreover, the characters from GTA V - Michael, Franklin, and Trevor are not expected to return, as each game in the series typically follows new characters and locations.

GTA 6 Map Details

Vice City, a fan-favourite location from previous GTA games, makes its return in GTA 6. The neon-lit streets of this fictional Miami-inspired city will be a central part of the game’s world. In addition to Vice City, players will also explore other areas of the fictional state of Leonida. This expansion will give gamers a variety of settings, which will mark a bold step forward in the evolution of the GTA universe.

GTA 6: Price (Expected)

Pricing details for GTA 6 are still largely speculative. In India, the standard edition of the game is expected to be priced around Rs. 5,999, while special editions may be priced up to Rs. 7,299. In the US, fans can expect the game to cost approximately $100 (around Rs. 9,000), though official prices will be confirmed closer to the release date.

GTA 6’s standard edition is likely to be priced at around Rs. 5,999 in India. Special editions could reach Rs. 7,299. In global markets like the US, the standard version might retail around $100.

Pre-orders

As one of the most anticipated releases in gaming, it’s no surprise that many fans are already eager to pre-order GTA 6. While pre-order details haven’t been officially announced, it’s expected that Rockstar Games will open pre-orders sometime in 2025. The game could feature collector’s editions and digital extras for players who secure their copies early. Fans should keep an eye out for updates in the coming months.

GTA 6 Trailer 2 Update

Fans are also eagerly awaiting the next trailer for GTA 6. Although no official date has been given, industry speculation points to a possible release around mid-May 2025. It’s expected that the next trailer will drop ahead of major events, such as Take-Two Interactive’s earnings call on May 15, 2025. Stay tuned for more details as the hype builds for one of the biggest gaming launches in history.