GTA 6 launch delayed to 2026, but we finally know the release date

Rockstar has finally and officially announced the release date for Grand Theft Auto VI or GTA 6, as many call it and it happens to be 26 May 2026. While this is undoubtedly good news because the date has finally been revealed, it’s worth noting that this is actually a delayed release. The game was previously expected to launch in 2025, more specifically, in the second half of 2025, which is just a few months away. Now that Rockstar has announced a release date of 26 May 2026, it has clearly been pushed back by several months. GTA 6 is set in Leonida, Rockstar's version of Florida.(Rockstar Games)

What Rockstar Said Announcing The Delay

Posting across its official social channels, Rockstar said it is very sorry that the release date is later than many had expected, and that the interest surrounding the game has been humbling for the entire team.

“With every game we have released, the goal has always been to try and exceed your expectations, and Grand Theft Auto VI is no exception. We hope you understand that we need this extra time to deliver at the level of quality you expect and deserve," Rockstar Games said.

The studio added, “We look forward to sharing more information with you soon.”

Also Read: LG sets final deadline: Update your old smartphone before servers shut down forever on this date…

It Has Been Over One Year Since The First GTA 6 Trailer Debuted

The first teaser for GTA 6 dropped more than a year ago and quite literally broke the internet. Since then, it has garnered over 251 million views. The trailer revealed several key details about the game, including its setting, and confirmed that it will feature two protagonists, Lucia and Jason, who appear to be inspired by the duo Bonnie and Clyde.

MOBILE FINDER: iPhone 16 LATEST Price, Specs And More