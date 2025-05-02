Is your gaming PC ready for GTA 6? System requirements and what you may need to upgrade

GTA 6 release date: Grand Theft Auto V, released over ten years ago, still holds its place as one of the most popular video games in the world. Its massive success has made fans eagerly anticipate the release of its sequel, Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6). After years of speculation and leaks, Rockstar Games finally unveiled the first official trailer for the game in December 2023. With its release just around the corner, players are now considering whether their current PC setups can handle the game’s significant performance demands. Since GTA 6 is launching on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S, those playing on PC may need to upgrade their hardware. GTA 6 release imminent! Read on to find out how to get your PC ready for it.(Rockstar Games)

GTA 6 promises major improvements over its predecessor, including enhanced visuals, real-time ray tracing, and more complex environments. As a result, players can expect a significant increase in hardware requirements compared to GTA 5. For instance, while Los Santos ran smoothly on a GTX 970 in GTA V, the new Vice City map will feature denser cityscapes, reflective water surfaces, and dynamic weather, which will demand much more powerful hardware. Players aiming for comfortable 1080p gameplay may need at least an RTX 3060 or an AMD RX 6800 XT.

GTA 6: System Requirements (Speculated)

Though Rockstar has yet to confirm system specs, reports suggest some potential minimum and recommended requirements for playing GTA 6 on PC. According to these speculations, the game will require:

Minimum System Requirements:

OS: Windows 11

Windows 11 Processor: Intel Core i5-9600K or AMD Ryzen 5 3600

Intel Core i5-9600K or AMD Ryzen 5 3600 Memory: 16GB RAM (Dual-Channel)

16GB RAM (Dual-Channel) Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 (8GB VRAM) or AMD Radeon RX 6600XT (8GB VRAM)

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 (8GB VRAM) or AMD Radeon RX 6600XT (8GB VRAM) Storage: 150GB SSD

150GB SSD Sound: DirectX 10 compatible sound card

Recommended System Requirements:

OS: Windows 11

Windows 11 Processor: Intel Core i9-10900K or AMD Ryzen 5 5900X

Intel Core i9-10900K or AMD Ryzen 5 5900X Memory: 32GB RAM (Dual-Channel)

32GB RAM (Dual-Channel) Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 (10GB VRAM) or AMD Radeon RX 6800XT (16GB VRAM)

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 (10GB VRAM) or AMD Radeon RX 6800XT (16GB VRAM) Storage: 150GB DirectStorage-compatible SSD

150GB DirectStorage-compatible SSD Sound: Windows Spatial Sound-compatible audio system (with Dolby Atmos support)

SSD Storage Requirement

The demand for fast storage is a key consideration for GTA 6. The game will require SSD speeds to load data quickly, especially during high-speed driving sequences or when transitioning between different areas of the map, an iconic feature of the series. Based on previous data and the expected size of the game, it is anticipated that GTA 6 will require around 150GB of space on an SSD, making solid-state drives a crucial component for running the game smoothly.

To ensure optimal performance, players should invest in high-quality internal SSDs, particularly those that support NVMe speeds. These drives will be essential in reducing load times and enabling seamless streaming of assets, making the gameplay smoother and more immersive.

DirectStorage Support

The game is expected to support DirectStorage, a feature that allows for faster loading times by leveraging the speed of SSDs. This technology, previously introduced with other high-end games, will likely be crucial for GTA 6 due to the large amounts of data that need to be loaded during gameplay. Players looking to fully experience the game at its best will need to ensure they have a DirectStorage-compatible drive in place.