GTA 6 is delayed: 10 new games you can enjoy before the May 2026 release

Rockstar Games on Friday announced that the open-world game series Grand Theft Auto, GTA 6, has been delayed. The highly anticipated game will release on May 26, 2026. The developer did not give a reason why GTA 6 has been delayed. Rockstar Games announced that GTA 6 release has been delayed(Pixabay)

“We are very sorry that this is later than you expected. The interest and excitement surrounding a new Grand Theft Auto has been truly humbling for our entire team. We want to thank you for your support and your patience as we work to finish the game," Rockstar Games said in a blogpost.

“With every game we have released, the goal has always been to try and exceed your expectations, and Grand Theft Auto VI is no exception. We hope you understand that we need this extra time to deliver at the level of quality you expect and deserve.” the company added.

Below are 10 new game releases, confirmed to launch before May 2026, that you can enjoy to fill the void. These titles span genres and platforms, offering something for every gamer.

1. Borderlands 4 (September 12, 2025)

Developer: Gearbox Software

Platforms: PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC

Why Play: This looter-shooter sequel brings chaotic co-op action with new Vault Hunters and a vibrant, post-apocalyptic world. Gearbox recently moved its release forward by 11 days, likely to capitalize on GTA 6’s absence in fall 2025. Expect over-the-top gunplay and humor that fans love.

2. Mafia: The Old Country (Summer 2025)

Developer: Hangar 13

Platforms: PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC

Why Play: A prequel to the Mafia series, this open-world crime drama is set in 1900s Sicily, focusing on the origins of organized crime. Its gritty narrative and historical setting make it a compelling alternative to GTA 6’s modern Vice City.

3. Death Stranding 2: On the Beach (2025, Likely Summer/Fall)

Developer: Kojima Productions

Platforms: PS5 (timed exclusive), PC (later)

Why Play: Hideo Kojima’s genre-defying sequel promises more surreal storytelling, stunning visuals, and innovative gameplay. You’ll reconnect a fractured world as Sam Bridges, with new mechanics and a star-studded cast. Its unique vibe stands apart from GTA 6’s chaos.

4. Ghost of Yotei (2025, Likely Fall)

Developer: Sucker Punch Productions

Platforms: PS5

Why Play: A sequel to Ghost of Tsushima, this open-world samurai epic introduces a new protagonist, Atsu, in 1603 Japan, set against the stunning backdrop of Mount Yotei. With GTA 6 delayed, it’s poised to dominate fall 2025.

5. Fable (Summer 2025)

Developer: Playground Games

Platforms: Xbox Series X|S, PC

Why Play: This reboot of the beloved RPG series blends humor, fantasy, and player-driven choices in a lush open world. Its whimsical tone and deep role-playing elements offer a refreshing contrast to GTA 6’s crime focus.

Perfect For: RPG enthusiasts seeking charm and freedom.

6. DOOM: The Dark Ages (2025, Likely Q1-Q2)

Developer: id Software

Platforms: PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC

Why Play: This brutal, medieval-inspired DOOM prequel has you slaying demons with a mix of futuristic and ancient weaponry. Its relentless action and heavy metal aesthetic make it a must-play for shooter fans.

7. Kingdom Come: Deliverance II (February 11, 2025)

Developer: Warhorse Studios

Platforms: PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC

Why Play: This historical open-world RPG continues the story of Henry in 15th-century Bohemia, with improved combat, deeper role-playing, and a massive world. Its realistic approach contrasts with GTA 6’s stylized crime.

8. Monster Hunter Wilds (Q2 2025)

Developer: Capcom

Platforms: PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC

Why Play: Capcom’s next Monster Hunter entry offers a vibrant open world teeming with colossal beasts to hunt. With seamless multiplayer and refined mechanics, it’s a cooperative thrill ride that GTA 6 can’t match.

9. Assassin’s Creed Shadows (February 14, 2025)

Developer: Ubisoft Quebec

Platforms: PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC

Why Play: Set in feudal Japan, this stealth-action epic lets you play as dual protagonists—a shinobi and a samurai. Its polished open-world gameplay and historical depth make it a strong contender.

10. Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 (Summer 2025)

Developer: Sandfall Interactive

Platforms: PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC

Why Play: This visually striking turn-based RPG blends French art nouveau aesthetics with a dark fantasy narrative. Its unique combat and haunting story have sparked Game of the Year buzz, offering a fresh indie gem before GTA 6.