BTS' Jungkook apologizes for wearing ‘Make Tokyo Great Again’ hat: Here’s what he said

BTS star Jungkook has apologized for wearing a cap with a controversial slogan. The phrase “Make Tokyo Great Again" was printed on Jungkook’s black hat, echoing US President Donald Trump’s slogan from his presidential campaign “Make America Great Again.” Jungkook was spotted wearing the hat at the 2025 BTS Festa. In a post on his Weverse account, the K-pop singer said that he was unaware of the historical and political context behind the line. BTS member Jungkook’s ‘Make Tokyo Great Again’ hat has sparked controversy.(X)

The slogan “Make Tokyo Great Again" has been used by Japanese politicians like Tokyo Governor Koike Yuriko, reportedly in the context of nationalism and anti-Korean sentiments. Jungkook wearing a hat with the slogan has drawn the ire of South Korean fans, who felt the gesture was careless and offensive.

Why Jungkook apologized after the controversy

In a post, the South Korean singer issued an apology for the “disappointment and inconvenience” caused to many by the hat he wore. He assured his fans that the cap was disposed of “immediately.”

“I deeply regret that I failed to properly recognize the historical and political significance of the phrase before wearing it. I fully acknowledge my lack of awareness and care that has led to disappointment and hurt,” Jungkook continued, adding that there was “no excuse” for his action. The 'Standing Next to You crooner promised to act more carefully in the future.

Jungkook discharged from military service

The singer finished his mandatory military service recently, alongside fellow BTS member Jimin. Jungkook, Jin, Suga, Namjoon, Jimin and Taehyung reunited at J-Hope’s Hope on the Stage concert, delighting ARMYs.Jungkook also performed Jamais Vu with Jin and J-Hope. The band members grooved with the audience when BTS songs like MIC Drop, Baepsae, and Airplane Pt 2 were played at the event.

Eagle-eyed fans spotted Jungkook with a new tattoo. Photos show a swallow-like tattoo peeking from underneath his white vest.

FAQs

1 Why did Jungkook apologize?

The singer issued an apology for wearing a “Make Tokyo Great Again” hat without understanding the political and historical context behind the slogan.

2 Is Jungkook’s military service over?

Yes, the BTS member was discharged from the army earlier this week.

3 Did Jungkook get a new tattoo?

Photos from his appearance at J-Hope’s concert indicate that the singer might have a new tattoo.