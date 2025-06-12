BTS Jungkook's targeted in break-in attempt hours after his military discharge; woman arrested

Just hours after completing his mandatory military service, BTS member Jeon Jungkook became the target of a disturbing break-in attempt at his Seoul residence. A Chinese woman in her 30s was arrested by the police after repeatedly attempting to enter Jungkook’s home by trying the door passcode late at night. (Also read: Namjoon, Jimin, Taehyung, Jungkook's military discharge: What to expect on days BTS members complete mandatory service) BTS member Jeon Jungkook became the target of a disturbing break-in attempt at his Seoul residence. (YouTube / HYBE Labels)

Fan wanted to meet Jungkook after his military discharge

According to Allkpop, authorities responded to a neighbour’s alarm and apprehended the individual, who reportedly stated she had come to Korea specifically to see Jungkook. The woman tried multiple times to enter the front door lock's PIN number. She allegedly told the police that she "wished to see Jungkook after his discharge from the military." The woman is now being investigated for trespassing.

Jungkook, Jimin's military discharge

BTS members Jimin and Jungkook were officially discharged from South Korea’s mandatory military service, marking a significant milestone in the group's journey toward a full reunion.

Fans and media gathered near Yeoncheon Public Stadium to celebrate their discharge. The duo stepped out in military uniforms, carrying bouquets and saluting the crowd. The event was marked by festive decorations, including balloons and banners, and was attended by fans from around the world.

BTS to reunite soon

Their discharge follows that of fellow members RM and V, who completed their service on June 10, and Jin and J-Hope, who were discharged in 2024. The final member, Suga, is expected to complete his service later this month on June 21.

With Suga’s discharge imminent, BTS is poised for a full group reunion. Fans eagerly anticipate the group's return to the music scene, with speculations about upcoming projects and performances. The group's agency, HYBE, has displayed the phrase 'WE ARE BACK' at its Seoul headquarters, signalling the beginning of BTS’s new chapter.