Namjoon, Jimin, Taehyung, Jungkook's military discharge: What to expect on days BTS members complete mandatory service

BTS members Kim Namjoon, Park Jimin, Kim Taehyung and Jeon Jungkook will soon be discharged from the South Korean military after completing their mandatory service. Now, BTS agency BigHit Music has shared an update on what fans can expect on those days when Namjoon, Jimin, Taehyung and Jungkook will return from the military. (Also Read | From flying to Seoul to taking leaves: How BTS fans will celebrate RM, Suga, Jimin, V, Jungkook's military discharge) BTS members Jimin, Jungkook, Namjoon, J-Hope, Taehyung, Jin and Suga made their debut in 2013.

No special events on days RM, Jimin, V, Jungkook finish military service

Taking to Weverse, BigHit Music in a statement said that "no special events" have been planned on the day of Namjoon, Jimin, Taehyung, and Jungkook's military discharge. The note read, "Hello. This is BigHit Music. We are excited to bring you the news of RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook’s upcoming military discharge. RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook are close to completing their active service in the army and will soon be discharged."

Fans asked not to visit military locations

It also said that since the locations have "very limited space", so, "overcrowding can pose safety risks". The agency also asked BTS fans not to visit the sites. "Please note that the discharge day is reserved for military personnel only. No special events are planned on the day of RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook’s discharge. Each location has very limited space, and overcrowding can pose safety risks. We place the safety of our artists and fans as our top priority, and sincerely request our fans not to visit the sites in person," it added.

BigHit Music also thanked fans for their love and support towards BTS. "Please convey your warm regards and encouragement in your hearts. We are always grateful for your unwavering love and support for RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook. Our company will continue to put our utmost effort into supporting our artists. Thank you once again for your continued love and support for BTS," the statement concluded.

About Suga's military discharge

Apart from Namjoon, Jimin, Taehyung and Jungkook, BTS member Suga will also complete his military service this month. He enlisted as a public service worker on September 22, 2023. So, his military discharge date is June 21. Jin and J-Hope have already completed their military duties. Jin, who enlisted in December 2022, was discharged on June 12, 2024. J-Hope, who joined the military in April 2023, completed his service in October 2024.

Recently, Soompi quoted BigHit Music telling TenAsia, “RM and V will greet fans in Chuncheon, while Jimin and Jungkook will do so in Yeoncheon. Rather than at their respective bases, they will deliver brief messages and share their thoughts on being discharged at separate designated locations.”