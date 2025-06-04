From flying to Seoul to taking leaves: How BTS fans will celebrate RM, Suga, Jimin, V, Jungkook's military discharge

When will all BTS members reunite?

BTS' oldest member, Jin, enlisted in December 2022 and was discharged on June 12, 2024. He was followed by J-Hope, who joined the military in April 2023 and completed his service last year in October. Namjoon, Suga, Jimin, Taehyung and Jungkook will likely be discharged on June 10, June 21, June 11, June 10 and June 11, respectively.

How BTS ARMY will celebrate their reunion

On Reddit, BTS ARMY wrote how they plan to celebrate the reunion of BTS members. A fan said, "I took several days off from June 9-14 so I can see the live videos of Taehyung, Namjoon, Jungkook and Jimin coming out of their military base when they get discharged. I don't wanna miss anything lol. Also gonna be watching Hobi's encore concerts through live stream. I'll be waiting for Yoongi's very first post online after June 21st."

A person wrote, "I took the whole week off! I'm going to watch some OT7 content (because I haven't really been able to do so since they left. I'm dramatic, I know!) and look for events local to me." A comment read, "I’m flying to Seoul for a month-long trip just so I can celebrate this special moment with my friends whom I met because of these seven precious souls!"

A Reddit user said, "I’ve been rewatching some of their old content and doing another listen of their discography from the beginning until now. It’s going to be the best year ever!" "It hasn't hit me yet! I think it will only sink in when I see them perform together. I don't know how I will act, honestly," shared another fan. A person said, "On my marathon to watch bts run, and when I am done, boys are back."

"I've been so excited just at them coming back that I haven't really thought of much other than just being happy. But I will be glued to my phone so I don't miss that live. I made a bet with a friend that would catch all post-discharge lives and i would kick myself if i miss them. I think it will be nice to rewatch all of their MVs in order or stream their discography from top to bottom," wrote a social media user.

About BTS Festa

Not only the BTS members reunion, fans will also celebrate group's 12th debut anniversary with BTS Festa. On Sunday, BTS unveiled details for this year’s two-week-long event celebrating the anniversary of their debut in June 2013. One of the highlights will be the offline event taking place on June 13-14 in Goyang city, where 20 booths, approximately, will be set up.