Namjoon reacts after scripting history at AMAs, talks about BTS' military discharge; fans react

BTS leader Kim Namjoon, aka RM, scripted history as he won in the Favourite K-pop artist category at the 2025 American Music Awards (AMAs). Taking to his Instagram Stories, Namjoon reacted to his win. However, he couldn't be part of the event as he is currently serving in the South Korean military. (Also Read | American Music Awards 2025 full list of winners: Billie Eilish wins big with 7 awards, Beyonce and BTS' RM honoured too) BTS member Kim Namjoon is also the leader of the group.(Photo by Twitter/RMfanpagebd)

Kim Namjoon reacts after creating history

With the AMAs win, Namjoon became the first K-pop artist to win this award as both a soloist and in a group, too. Namjoon won the award after being nominated alongside BLACKPINK’s Rose, ATEEZ, BTS’ Jimin, and Stray Kids. The official Instagram page of BTS shared a post announcing Namjoon's win. It read, "Thank you for your love and support, #BTSARMY (purple heart emoji)."

BTS ARMY reacts to Namjoon's win

Re-sharing the post, Namjoon wrote, "Thank you @amaz #ARMY (kissing face emoji)." Namjoon also shared an article by Yonhap News talking about BTS' military discharge in June. Re-posting it, he wrote, "It will be soon, seriously, soon." Reacting to Namjoon's win, fans posted comments on Reddit. A person wrote, "Yaaaaayyyy!!! Congratulations RM! BTS Leader win the first AMA Kpop award. Let’s go!!! Plus RPWP was a masterpiece!"

Namjoon re-shared a post shared by BTS.

"OMG, I'm so happy for him. I'm glad army was able to secure that win for him since he won't be nominated in Korea because his album is too genre-bending," a fan said. "I was very nervous about this one, because we had multiple members nominated. I'm sooo happy we managed to pull through for Joon!!" read a comment. Another BTS ARMY commented, "This makes me so happy, glad we could pull through and get this for him. He deserves this and so much more."

"Namjoon won!!!! Oh my for his first US/western award as a solo artist! Fan voted too! He deserves this and more. Congratulations!!!" wrote another fan. "Also first year the AMAs introduced the kpop category too and Joon won it!," said a person. "I hope he wins more actual music awards for his solo artistry! (He’s been massively snubbed). Hope he also wins the SMA for hiphop!" read a comment.

"The fact that he won a fan-voted award makes me so so happy! Most (all?) of his wins for RPWP have been critic choices and selected ones (which is incredible and amazing!)," said another person. Another fan said, "Congratulations Namjoon!!!! Well deserved. I'm so proud of him and of Jimin for being nominated. First Kpop artist to win this award as both soloist and in a group too."

About RM, BTS

Last year, RM released his second solo album, Right Place, Wrong Person. Previously, BTS also made history at the 2022 American Music Awards by winning Favorite Pop Duo or Group for the fourth year in a row. RM, along with fellow BTS members Suga, Jimin, Taehyung and Jungkook, will be discharged next month. Jin and J-Hope completed their military service last year.