J-Hope honours Jin’s surprise return on stage at BTS’ 12th anniversary concert

TS has always had a knack for making anniversaries unforgettable. But June 13 turned into something far more emotional when J-Hope, currently on his Hope on the Street solo tour, was joined on stage by none other than Jin. The concert, held at South Korea’s Goyang Sports Complex Main Stadium, marked BTS’ 12th debut anniversary. What began as a solo encore show soon became a reunion that fans will remember for years. And despite the social media buzz, it was Jin’s own post—three photos, including one of the two bowing to each other—that truly moved ARMY worldwide. BTS rapper J-Hope performed in Seoul during this weekend. (X)

Not long after, J-Hope dropped a message under the post: “Thank you. Keep it up, Jin.”

Jin, Jungkook surprise fans at encore show

While J-Hope was mid-way through his setlist, the unexpected happened. Jungkook walked out first, joining him for I Wonder.... Later, Jin appeared—and the stadium roared. Together, the three performed Jamais Vu and Spring Day—songs that hold deep emotional value for fans and the group alike.

Meanwhile, other BTS members—RM, Jimin, V, and SUGA—chose to cheer from the audience. Their presence added to the weight of the evening, making it a rare full-member moment, even if not everyone hit the stage.

ALSO READ: J-Hope reveals BTS' plan about world tour, new album and if group will ‘have same chemistry’ post military service

‘Killin’ It Girl’ gets its first live moment

The concert wasn't just about reunions. J-Hope took the opportunity to perform his latest track Killin’ It Girl live for the first time. The energy, layered with nostalgia and the buzz of Jin and Jungkook’s appearance, turned the night into more than just a show—it felt like a collective memory in the making.

Fans have since taken to social media to share clips, photos, and tears. But at the centre of it all was a moment of gratitude, captured in a quiet bow and a short comment. BTS may be pursuing individual journeys for now, but nights like these remind everyone—some bonds don’t fade.

FAQs

What was the occasion for the reunion?

The group celebrated BTS' 12th anniversary during J-Hope's solo concert.

Who joined J-Hope on stage?

Jin and Jungkook made surprise appearances, while the rest of BTS watched from the crowd.

What song did J-Hope perform live for the first time?

He performed his new track Killin’ It Girl for the first time.