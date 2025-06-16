Search Search
Monday, Jun 16, 2025
New Delhi
Delhi govt, South Korea discuss green projects

ByJasjeev Gandhiok
Jun 16, 2025 10:04 PM IST

Officials said the meeting aimed at exploring green industry cooperation between India and South Korea

Delhi environment minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Monday met a delegation from South Korea’s Korea Environmental Industry Association (KEIA) and discussed possibilities of pilot projects in the Capital on hydrogen mobility, smart pollution monitoring, and cooperation for effective monitoring and improving air quality.

Delhi environment minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa with the delegation from the Korea Environmental Industry Association from South Korea. (HT Photo)
Delhi environment minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa with the delegation from the Korea Environmental Industry Association from South Korea. (HT Photo)

Officials said the meeting aimed at exploring green industry cooperation between India and South Korea.

“It focused on potential projects under the Korea’s Overseas Development Assistance (ODA) programme to support Delhi’s ambitious green goals. The minister also discussed Delhi’s Green Action Plan,” said an official aware of the matter.

The government and the South Korean delegation also discussed the potential for organising a South Korea–India Environmental Innovation Forum in Delhi, a platform that would bring together South Korean technology providers, Indian urban bodies, and global experts to drive joint environmental solutions.

A Delhi government statement said that the discussions included hydrogen technologies, air quality, upcycling, circular economy, pollution control systems, and institutional research partnerships which were being implemented in the Capital.

“Delhi is actively implementing Asia’s most forward-looking environmental action plan. Our efforts are focused on reducing industrial emissions, strengthening circular economy models, and building climate-resilient infrastructure. This interaction with KEIA opens a window to bring proven South Korean green technologies to India’s capital… we are committed to making Delhi a model for sustainable urban development in the Global South,” the statement said.

During the meeting, KEIA presented a detailed catalogue of South Korean environmental technologies. Officials said that the delegation also expressed readiness to work with Delhi government departments and agencies on possible pilots.

Monday, June 16, 2025
