BTS to make their full group comeback in March 2026? Here's what we know

The ARMY has been counting days for BTS to make a full-fledged comeback on stage. Six out of the seven members Namjoon, Jin, J-Hope, Jimin, Taehyung and Jungkook have completed their mandatory 18-month military service. Suga is likely to complete his mandatory service by this weekend. Multiple sources have now confirmed to The Korea Herald that BTS is set to make its much-awaited comeback in March next year! (Also read: BTS' Namjoon, Jin, Suga, Jimin, Taehyung, Jungkook finally reunite for J-Hope's concert; fans say, ‘get them on stage') BTS members: RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook are expected to make a big comeback in the upcoming year.

BTS comeback update

As per the latest update by a Hybe official, which was confirmed through the sources of The Korea Herald, “BTS’ comeback date is set for March next year." The publication added that this confirmation was further supported by two additional sources.

“While the exact date is unknown, I think it will be mid-March. I heard BTS is returning in the same month as their brother group Tomorrow X Together. It could be BTS first, then TXT — or the other way around," the second source was quoted as saying. The publication added to this confirmation, stating that the other source gave more reasons to believe that the group's March comeback will be huge. In order to make way for the event of BTS' comeback and avoid any overlapping, the boy band named Enhypen has now moved its comeback from March to January.

More details

A few days ago, J-Hope appeared on MBC's variety show Point of Omniscient Interfere (The Manager) and said, “We’re planning to gather and discuss the album. We’re trying to prepare as quickly as possible. Since BTS is all about performances, we’re also planning a full group world tour."

Last week, Namjoon, Jin, Suga, Jimin, Taehyung and Jungkook reunited after a gap of two years to attend the finale concert of J-Hope's Hope on the Stage. Their camaraderie with each other in the strands went viral on social media as fans enthusiastically reacted to seeing them all together after a gap of several months.